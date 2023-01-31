Home

Roasted Chestnuts Benefits: 4 Reasons to Add This Crunchy Delight to Your Daily Winter Diet

Roasted Chestnuts Benefits: 4 Reasons to Add This Crunchy Delight to Your Daily Winter Diet (Source: Freepik)

When we think of roasted chestnuts, then it commonly sparks thoughts of the holiday season and sitting by an open fire. While these crunchy delights are not only delicious in taste but also offers numerous health benefits. Chestnuts are quite low in fat as compared to similar nuts such as peanuts and walnuts. They have a high fiber content which helps reduce cholesterol and stabilizes blood sugar levels. Chestnuts are packed with manganese which provides stronger bones as well as reduces the risk of cancer and heart diseases. To know more benefits, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra reveals why roasted chestnuts are actually good for your health. ‘Roasted chestnuts are one of my favourite treats during the winter season. Not only is it crunchy in taste, but its health benefits are appreciated wholly.’ She speaks.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF ROASTED CHESTNUTS:

Chestnuts contain gallic and ellagic acid, which may help manage blood sugar levels and may improve insulin sensitivity, making your cells more responsive to insulin. Plus, chestnuts are a good source of fibre that can help prevent blood sugar spikes. Chestnuts have properties that may help reduce inflammation. The antioxidants they contain, such as vitamin C, gallic acid, ellagic acid, and various polyphenols, can help reduce inflammation. They neutralize free radicals, which are key drivers of chronic inflammation. Chestnuts are a great source of fibre, which supports digestive function. The fibre also acts as a prebiotic, fueling the gut bacteria and in turn helping maintain a healthy gut and gut environment. Being a source of polyphenols like gallic and ellagic acid, chestnuts may help protect the heart from oxidative stress. Chestnuts are also a good source of potassium, which is important for regulating blood pressure.

Not to mention, chestnuts are delicious, versatile, and easy to add to your diet.