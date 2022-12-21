Salt Side Effects: 4 Serious Health Conditions You Can Develop by Eating Namak in Excess

Salt side effects: Do you know the right amount of Namak that an adult human body is recommended to have in a day? And what happens to your body if you eat salt in excess? Here's what we know.

Salt Side Effects: Do you know how much salt a normal adult human body requires in a day to perform functions? You would be surprised. Hear this: The amount of salt recommended as a daily allowance for the average adult is approximately 2400 mg per day, which is just about one tablespoon. So what happens to your body when you increase your salt intake in a day? Before that, let’s understand what salt actually does to your body and why it’s an important ingredient in your diet.

Once you take salt and it is ingested by your body, it starts to disperse into your bloodstream. Among its many roles, regulating electrolytes is important. Salt regulates electrolytes which in turn makes the brain carry electrical signals through nerves and muscles. This eventually affects blood pressure which controls the heart’s functions. Salt also stimulates the adrenal glands, reduces sunstroke, and helps maintain the required amount of minerals in the body.

Your body doesn’t react immediately once you start taking too much salt (traditional sodium chloride). It’s only after a long time of deposit of high amounts of salt in your body that you start experiencing problems.

SALT SIDE EFFECTS: LIST OF PROBLEMS THAT YOU CAN FACE WITH HIGH INTAKE OF SALT

Congestive heart failure: The high intake of salt can stress your blood vessels which may lead to a rise in your blood pressure. High blood pressure can then lead to strokes and to congestive heart failure. However, this doesn’t happen in people who are salt resistant. Kidney disease: If you consume too much salt over a long period of time, you might lose your kidney’s ability to filter water from your body. This leads to an increase in overall blood volume and eventually causes stress on your blood vessels. All because your kidneys are now constantly trying to flush out excess salt, there’s extra stress on them which can lead to kidney diseases. Osteoporosis: High amount of sodium in the diet can lead to loss of calcium in the bones. When you take a salt-rich meal, you are also making your body excrete calcium in small amounts, which can eventually involve bone denigration and a condition called osteoporosis. Swollen body: This happens when the excess salt intake causes water retention in your body and you feel excessively thirsty after a salty meal. While the swelling goes away once you skip salts in a few meals and increase water consumption, the tension is still dangerous for your body.

Indian meals are rich in salt. Many people like to add salt to their regular snacks and even to tea. While you might not experience any of the above-mentioned problems, it’s always important to stay aware and cautious. Stay healthy!

Disclaimer: This is just an informative piece. Please consult your doctor or nutritionist before making any change in your diet.