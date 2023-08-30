Home

What Happens When You Cut Down on Everyday Salt Intake? 5 Tips to Lower Sodium Levels

Salt is the most important ingredient in every food. It is the one white little cube that adds flavour to otherwise bland food. When this condiment is a miss, the joy of eating is incomplete. But too

Salt is the most important ingredient in every food. It is the one white little cube that adds flavour to otherwise bland food. When this condiment is a miss, the joy of eating is incomplete. But too much of sodium in the body can have severe repercussions on the health. According to the World Health Organsiation (WHO), High sodium consumption (>2 grams/day, equivalent to 5 g salt/day) and insufficient potassium intake (less than 3.5 grams/day) contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Salt intake of less than 5 grams per day for adults helps to reduce blood pressure and risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and coronary heart attack. The principal benefit of lowering salt intake is a corresponding reduction in high blood pressure.

According to a report by the Guardian, Researchers found those who never add salt to meals were 18% less likely to develop atrial fibrillation (AF), a heart condition, compared with those who always do. The number diagnosed with the condition in the UK has increased by 50% in the last decade to 1.5 million. AF causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate, which can lead dizziness, shortness of breath and tiredness. People with AF are five times more likely to have a stroke.

What Happens When You Reduce Salt Everyday:

Lowers Blood Pressure: It is good to consume less sodium. It benefits the kidneys to fill the excess waste and helps to lower blood pressure. Good For Heart: Too much of salt can make a person vulnerable to heart stroke. Therefore cutting down on salt intake is good for cardiovascular health too. Lowers Bloating: Increased salt intake leads to water retention that subsequently leads to bloating. Less salt means less bloating issues. May Aid Bone Health: Excessive salt in food over a long period could lead to fluid collection in the body tissues and cells. This forces the body to excrete calcium, leading to the degeneration of bones and osteoporosis. Cutting out on everyday salt lowers the risk of degeneration of bones.

