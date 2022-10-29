Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently been diagnosed with a rare medical condition called Myositis. She stated that doctors have expressed confidence in her full recovery. However, she claims that the disease’s remission is taking longer expected. The actress shared on her instagram post ” A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery”.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Auto Immune Disease Myositis - Check Heartfelt Post

Myositis is a condition in which your immune system attacks your muscles. It causes chronic inflammation, which causes swelling that comes and goes over time. This inflammation eventually causes your muscles to feel increasingly weak. Myositis is a type of myopathy. Myopathy is a general term that refers to diseases that affect the muscles that connect to your bones. It usually affects muscles in your arms and shoulders, legs, hips, abdomen and spine. Also Read - Shakuntalam Release Date Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Upcoming Movie to Release on THIS Date

Causes:

Scientists are unsure what causes myositis. Genetic and environmental factors may play a role. Factors such as: viruses, bacteria, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, smoking, drugs used for recreation, nutritional supplements, dust, gas, or fumes exposure.

Types and Symptoms:

There are 5 types of Myositis: Dermatomyositis, Inclusion-body myositis, Juvenile myositis, Polymyositis, and Toxic myositis.

1. Dermatomyositis is characterized by purple-red rashes on the face, chest, neck, and back.

Other symptoms include

Rough skin

Fatigue

Muscle weakness

Muscle pain

Weight loss

Irregular heartbeat,

2. Inclusion-body myositis (IBM) affects more men than women and primarily affects people over the age of 50. It has a greater impact on one side than the other. Its symptoms include

Muscle weakness

Balance problems

A loss of grip

Muscle pain

3. Juvenile myositis (JM) affects children. It affects girls more than boys. Its symptoms include

Red-purple rashes

Fatigue, mood swings

Stomach aches

Difficulty rising from a seated position

Muscle weakness

4. Polymyositis begins with symptoms such as muscle weakness. The disease first attacks the muscles closest to the trunk. Its signs and symptoms are:

Muscle weakness and pain

Swallowing problems

Balance issues

Dry cough

Thickened skin of the hands

Weight loss

5. Toxic Myopathy (also known as Toxic Myositis) is a type of Myositis that is thought to be caused by drugs or chemicals.

Muscle weakness accompanied by or without muscle pain

Tiredness after walking or standing

Falling or tripping

Difficulties climbing stairs or reaching higher

Swallowing or breathing difficulties

Treatment:

There is no cure for myositis . The doctor will treat your symptoms in order to lessen their impact on your daily life. Their goal will be to treat your symptoms until your myositis goes into remission (when your muscles have little or no inflammation). Stretches and exercises will be prescribed by the doctor as it will help reduce pain and stiffness in affected areas