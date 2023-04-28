Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Undergoes Hyperbaric Therapy, What Does it Mean?

Samantha recently shared a post on her Instagram talking about her recent oxygen treatment-hyperbaric therapy.

Hyperbaric therapy is an oxygen therapy that is rarely used. Recently Google must be getting several queries about Hyperbaric therapy after Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post on Instagram. Last year the Yashoda actress opened up about being diagnosed with myositis, inflammation of the lungs. In her latest post, she posted a picture of herself wearing an oxygen mask and that has made her fans and others curious to know more about hyperbaric surgery and how beneficial it is actually.

What is Hyperbaric Therapy That Samantha Prabhu Underwent Recently?

What is Hyperbaric Surgery?

It is an oxygen therapy that provides high concentrations of oxygen. According to Healthline, hyperbaric therapy is given under high air pressure as it helps the body to take yo the oxygen. This therapy is usually prescribed when someone is recovering from an illness and the air is 100 per cent pure oxygen as the normal air we inhale is just 21 per cent oxygen. The air pressure helps the lungs to take pure O2. Thereofre, our body tissues receive more oxygen enhancing the recovery process.

Why did Samantha Underwent Hyperbaric Therapy?

Last year Samantha Prabhu opened up about her health problems. She was reportedly diagnosed with myositis – a chronic progressive inflammation of muscles. It is an uncommon disease and cannot easily be diagnosed. There are different types of myositis:

Dermatomyositis: It causes more rashes on the skin

Polymyositis: Polymyositis (PM) begins with muscle weakness in the muscles closest to the trunk of the body and then expands from there. Each case of PM is unique, and people with PM are often found to have additional autoimmune diseases.

Inclusion Body Myositis: It causes ache in thigh muscles, knees, forearms. One might experience pain while swallowing too.

Myositis has no particular known cause or symptoms. This autoimmune condition affects the muscles and there is still research underway to understand the true cause behind it.

