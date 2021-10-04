Body positivity is vital. Sameera Reddy has always been talking about the importance of body positivity. However, her journey is not as swift as it sounds. She had her own struggles but now, she has accepted herself.Also Read - Sameera Reddy’s Message on Body Positivity is The Perfect Way to Start Your Weekend | Watch

She always posts her body positivity posts on Instagram. In her recent post, her caption reads," Daily Affirmations have the power to change your subconscious mind & that's how you program your body to manifest your wishes."

Check out the Instagram Post:

The mother of two has always been a staunch supporter of body positivity. She has initiated a 40-day challenge to look in the mirror every day and say positive words. “Take this 40-day challenge and believe me the results will be incredible… everyday look in the mirror and say these affirmations to yourself. It takes consistent hard work to change your body image not just physically but also mentally (sic),” writes Sameera. Also Read - "9 Kgs Down, 8 Kgs to Go”: Sameera Reddy’s Weight Loss Journey is Impressive And Motivational

She finished her caption by saying,” Let’s encourage and be there for each other to reach a happy positive space in our minds and treat our bodies right (sic)”

Here are the affirmations you should begin your day with:

I respect my body, my body respects me.

I am perfect and complete just the way I am.

My opinion of my body is the only one that counts.

I attract abundance and joy every day.

My body is strong, unique, and enough.

I choose happiness and ease.

It is easy to get lost in the echo where hustle culture is prevalent and appreciating a perfect body only with slim appearances. Body shaming and breaking confidence do a lot of harm. You should stay clear from such negativity and spread happiness, love and acceptance. These affirmations and a 40-day challenge can be really beneficial and helpful.