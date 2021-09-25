Physical wellness is as important as mental wellness. Without the proper sync of two, it will be difficult to stay connected with the body. Sameera Reddy, a Bollywood actor also shares the same thought. Positive vibes with affirmation come with the appreciation of every jiggle and curve of the body.Also Read - Feelings Vs Emotions: What is The Difference Between Them? Watch Video To Find Out

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, she shared a video, appreciating the curves of her body. She talked about mental health and the importance of it with the body. Her Instagram caption read," EXERCISE Look at every jiggle, every curve, every part of you & just give it positive vibes with affirmations. It's a game changer. True love begins with you #selflove #selfcare #imperfectlyperfect #fitnessfriday #tip fitness is so much about being mentally in tune with your body and changing our narrative in your head"

Check out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)



In the video, Sameera was seen embracing her curve and jiggle. She proudly shows off her tummy and embraces the importance of loving all nooks and crannies of the body. The video had texts which read, "Body affirmation is your key to body positivity. True (love) starts with loving you." We agree and completely stand by this statement.

A little kindness goes a long way. In the race of looking fit and fabulous, we often forget that the first step is to accept ourselves the way we are. Everything starts from home and so is accepting one’s self. Sameera has talked about body positivity, mental health, fitness and kindness to ourselves and our bodies. She has also been vocal about these issues.

She always shares snippets and talks about mental health. She motivates her fans by sharing her own insecurities and how she accepts them. It is important that we accept ourselves first.