Sana Saeed says she battled bulimia for years: Here’s what the eating disorder is all about

Sana Saeed explained that growing up, eating disorders were rarely discussed, making it difficult for her to understand her own behaviour. Here's what the disease means.

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Sana Saeed

Actor Sana Saeed has shared a deeply personal chapter of her life, revealing that she struggled with the eating disorder bulimia for years before she even realised what she was going through. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress said she lived with the condition in silence because she didn’t know there was a name for it. Sharing an emotional video on Instagram, Sana explained that growing up, eating disorders were rarely discussed, making it difficult for her to understand her own behaviour. “I didn’t know I had an eating disorder for years. Not because I wasn’t suffering, but because I had never heard the words. Growing up nobody talked about it. There was no language for what I was going through, so I carried it silently and alone for a long time,” she wrote.

The actor recalled constantly worrying about hiding food or being caught overeating in her room. She said it was only after she started reading about bulimia that she finally understood what she had been experiencing. “Even then, the shame of admitting it, even just to myself, took years to move through. I’m sharing this because somewhere out there someone is carrying something they don’t even have a name for yet. And I want them to know it has a name,” she added.

Sana also shared a message of hope, saying she has completely recovered and wants others facing similar struggles to know that they don’t have to deal with it alone. “You are not alone. And there is a way through. I am fully recovered, and I have never felt more at home in my body or my life,” she wrote.

What is bulimia?

Bulimia, also called bulimia nervosa, is a serious but treatable eating disorder that affects both physical and mental health. People with bulimia often get caught in a cycle of Binge eating, where she used to eat a very large amount of food in a short period while feeling a loss of control. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), bulimia is characterised by episodes of binge eating followed by compensatory behaviours, along with an excessive focus on body weight and shape.

Common symptoms

Secretly eating large amounts of food.

Feeling guilty, ashamed or out of control after eating.

Frequently going to the bathroom immediately after meals.

Obsessing over body weight or shape.

Weight fluctuations (many people with bulimia are actually at a normal weight, making it harder to notice).

What causes bulimia?

There isn’t one single cause. It usually develops due to a combination of factors, including:

Pressure to be thin or meet beauty standards.

Low self-esteem or poor body image.

Anxiety, depression or other mental health conditions.

Genetics and family history.

Stressful life events or trauma.

Health risks

If left untreated, bulimia can lead to serious complications such as:

Dehydration.

Electrolyte imbalance, which can affect the heart.

Damage to the teeth from repeated vomiting.

Sore throat and stomach problems.

Irregular heartbeat and, in severe cases, heart failure.

Can it be treated?

Yes. With the right treatment, many people recover completely.