Sarcoma in Children: Sarcomas are cancerous growths that appear in soft tissue including muscles, tendons, and connective tissue or in bone. Though they can develop anywhere on the body, childhood sarcomas most frequently affect a child’s limbs, legs, chest, and abdomen. India.com got in touch with Dr Kavitha. A, Consultant Pathologist, Metropolis Healthcare Limited to talk about sarcoma cancer signs and symptoms in children.

Dr Kavitha. A said “Sarcoma, a type of cancer, can develop either in bone or soft tissues. Each year around 850 to 900 children and adolescents are diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) or one of the non-RMS soft tissue sarcomas (NRSTS). RMS is the most common soft tissue sarcoma in children aged 14 or younger, while non-RMS soft tissue sarcomas are more prevalent in adolescents.”

SARCOMA CANCER SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

Dr Kavitha. A further said, “Childhood sarcomas can occur anywhere in the body, but they are most commonly found in the arms, legs, chest, and abdomen. In some cases, sarcomas may spread to other parts of the body, like the lungs.”

The expert shared the causes of most sarcomas remain unknown, but genetic and environmental factors are implicated in less than 10% of cases. Certain genetic conditions, like Li-Fraumeni syndrome, prior radiation therapy, infections with Epstein-Barr virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), increase the likelihood of developing soft tissue sarcoma.

Depending on where the underlying tumour is, different symptoms may be present at the time of diagnosis. Patients often appear with a lump, discomfort, or occasional orbital tumours that can cause proptosis. Rarely are night sweats, fever, or weight loss linked to soft tissue sarcoma.

SARCOMA CANCER DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery are all used in the treatment of soft tissue tumours to eradicate any cancer that may have migrated to the lungs, revealed the doctor. Proton treatment, targeted therapeutics, and precision radiation therapy are all options. The likelihood of survival is considerably increased by early identification. Consequently, it is essential to have any lumps or symptoms checked by a doctor, especially if the lump is hurting or getting bigger.

Diagnosing the tumour involves histopathological examination of tissue samples and radiological tests like magnetic resonance imaging(MRI) and Positron emission transmission (PET). Genetic tests can also aid in confirming the diagnosis.

