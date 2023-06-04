Home

Sattu Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Sattu is a Must Try Healthy Desi Summer Cooler

It is the season for sattu, from paranthas to drinks, the refreshing desi food is here with several health benefits.

Summer season is all about chilling, relaxing by the pool and trying to surround ourselves with everything cool and composing. When the sun shines bright overhead, there’s urge to drink something chilled, something refreshing and this season too brings along some fruity nature’s candies and summer coolers. Amongst the array of seasonal foods, one desi drink always stands out. A freshly made sattu drink. For the unversed, sattu is basically roasted chana flour that has a versatile nature. From being made into paranthas to drinks,it does it all. Sattu makes up for a refreshing desi drink that has several health benefits too.

Also known as the poor man’s protein, sattu is basically flour made of roasted channa. Considered as a powerhouse of energy, it can be easily made at home.Sattu, a traditional Indian superfood, has gained significant popularity in recent years due to its exceptional health benefits. Derived from roasted chickpeas, this versatile flour is not only delicious but also packs a powerful punch when it comes to nutrition.

Let’s explore some of the remarkable health benefits of sattu and why it deserves a place in your daily diet.

1.Rich in Nutrients:

Sattu is loaded with essential nutrients like proteins, dietary fiber, calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium. It serves as an excellent plant-based source of protein, making it a valuable addition to vegetarian and vegan diets. The high fiber content aids digestion, promotes satiety, and helps maintain a healthy weight.

2. Boosts Energy and Stamina:

Sattu is a natural energy booster. The complex carbohydrates present in sattu are slow to digest, providing a sustained release of energy. It is a perfect choice for athletes and individuals seeking an instant energy boost. Consuming sattu regularly can enhance endurance and stamina levels, making it ideal for those leading an active lifestyle.

3. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels:

Sattu has a low glycemic index, which means it releases glucose into the bloodstream gradually, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. This property makes it an excellent food choice for people with diabetes or those trying to manage their blood sugar levels. It also helps in reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

4. Aids Digestion and Gut Health:

Sattu is known for its digestive properties. It acts as a natural coolant and helps soothe the stomach lining, relieving indigestion and acidity. The high fiber content promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and supports a healthy gut microbiome, reducing the risk of gastrointestinal disorders.

5. Supports Weight Management:

Due to its high fiber and protein content, sattu promotes satiety, making you feel fuller for longer. It curbs unnecessary food cravings, reduces overeating, and aids in weight management. Incorporating sattu into your meals can be a healthy way to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

Sattu is not just a traditional Indian ingredient; it is a nutritional powerhouse with a wide array of health benefits. From providing essential nutrients to aiding digestion, regulating blood sugar levels, and supporting weight management, sattu offers a multitude of advantages. Consider adding sattu to your diet to experience the remarkable benefits it has to offer. Remember to consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist for personalized advice on incorporating sattu into your diet.

