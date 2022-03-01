Microsoft’s India-born CEO Satya Nadella’s son Zain Nadella has died. Zain was 26 and had born with cerebral palsy. Bloomberg reported that the software maker shared the sad news to its executive staff in an email, asking them to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately.Also Read - Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Dies at 26

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him, “Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives. Also Read - Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal Does Pilates and Aerobic Exercise, Sets Major Fitness Goals

What is Cerebral Palsy?

Dr Prashant Makhija, Consultant Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central explains, “Cerebral palsy as the name indicates manifests as limb weakness (palsy) due to brain damage (cerebral).” Also Read - Pregnant Women With Migraine at Higher Risk of Preeclampsia: Study

Causes of Cerebral Palsy?

Dr Makhija says that it is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the brain before birth but may also result at the time of birth or early infancy.

Symptoms of Cerebral Palsy:

Symptoms vary depending on the severity of brain damage. Spastic CP is the major type that results in weakness of the limbs along with stiffness of the limb muscles(spasticity), there may also be speech and swallowing difficulties.

Some may face issues with limb coordination (ataxia) and some may also have abnormal limb movements.

In addition to the weakness, stiffness, coordination and speech/swallowing issues faced by the child, additional symptoms include (not seen in all)- intellectual disability, vision and hearing problems.

Treatment of Cerebral Palsy

Treatment is largely supportive in the form of speech/swallow therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy. Depending on the severity, some interventions can be done to control the stiffness(spasticity) of the limbs- Botulinum toxin injection and anti-spasticity medications.

Early recognition of the problem and early initiation of therapy can significantly help in overcoming the disability associated with the disease.