Most people face constipation very often during the work from the home era. It is a common condition that often results from a diet lacking sufficient quantity of fibre, water in meals and poor choices like holding stool for long-duration even with an urge to go. Being inactive and consuming certain drugs can also affect the bowel movements of a person. In scientific terms, it is generally caused due to the slow passage of food through the digestive system. As a result, it is vital to consider having particular food that aids in constipation alleviation if the need arises. These foods alleviate constipation by providing fibre that reduces gut transit time, adds bulk, softens stool and increased stool frequency.

Dr Sharanya Shastry, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore shares a list of food items you must include in your daily diet to keep constipation at bay.

A banana a day keeps constipation at bay: Banana flowers contain a whole lot of nutrients and are a common part of Southeast Asian culture. Banana flowers contain both soluble and insoluble fibre. Soluble fibre forms a gel making it easy to pass through the GI tract and insoluble fibre provides bulk to the waste products. Hence, it is also good for people with indigestion/chronic constipation and IBS. The best way to consume banana flowers is in the form of a curry/salad/chutney and sambar. If you do not have access to a banana flower, even a banana (fruit) will do! Overnight soaked black raisins: This is a natural laxative that one can use in the kitchen. They flush out toxins and prevent constipation. They are rich in Vit B and Vit C and good for strengthening immunity. Hence start your day with overnight soaked black raisins to avoid constipation. Spinach and other greens: Not only are green vegetables such as broccoli, amaranth, colocasia, and spinach rich in fibre, but they are also great providers of folate, vitamin C and K. In fact, one cup of cooked spinach holds 4.7 grams of fibre, while one cup of cooked broccoli contains 2.4 grams. Therefore, these vegetable aid immensely in adding bulk and weight to stools, making it easier for them to digest and pass through the gut. Hence, have a green leafy preparation once in two days. Radish: Radish is the most underrated underground vegetable. Most often it is thrown out of our diets thinking that it is high in “calories” and is responsible for elevating blood sugars. However, radishes are extremely rich in fibre and are good for a healthy gut. Hence consume radish more frequently in the form of a salad, sambar and dals. Also, sitting is the new smoking! For every half, an hour of sitting, stand up for 2 minutes and make sure that you have one meal by sitting on the floor in a cross-legged position. This improves digestion, aids in portion control and makes sure that you do not have constipation.

Constipation is a challenging condition to deal with but it is also equally simple to alleviate with the help of a balanced diet and lifestyle changes. Hence, it is essential to try and consume the right foods, drink a good amount of water and engage in regular exercise to improve regularity, bowel movements, and stool consistency in the long run.