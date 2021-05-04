New Delhi: You will find turmeric in every Indian household and it is not just used for cooking but also to treat cold and several other health issues. The spice is known for its antibacterial, antiviral, antimutagenic, anticarcinogenic, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Also Read - Haldia Assembly Election Result 2021: Tapasi Mondal of BJP Wins

Turmeric is known as the wonder spice because of its magical properties which benefit us in different ways. It is used as a medicinal herb from old times. Dry turmeric is rich in vitamin A, Thiamine (B1), Riboflavin (B2), vitamin C also contains a good amount of calcium, phosphorus, iron, sodium, and potassium.

Recently science has started doing research with clinical proven studies, saying it contains compounds known as "curcuminoids" used as a medicinal spice to treat different associated diseases and illnesses.

Anil Khandelwal, Health and Wellness Expert, YOGIC SECRETS shares science-backed benefits of turmeric: