Scrub Typhus: Western Uttar Pradesh is currently combating mysterious viral fever which has affected not just adults but also kids for over 2 weeks. The viral fever has also caused several deaths in the state and as per reports, the mysterious viral fever is termed ‘Scrub Typhus’.Also Read - Explained: What Happens When COVID Vaccines Enter The Body?

Twenty-nine cases of mite-borne rickettsiosis, known as ‘scrub typhus’, have surfaced during primary investigation in Mathura, a first for the district. The health department has sounded an alert after the lab reports confirmed that 29 patients, aged between two to 45 years, had tested positive on Sunday. Also Read - Morning Routine: To Increase Your Productivity And Decrease Your Stress Level, Must Follow These Steps

What is Scrub Typhus?

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this is a disease caused by the bacteria ‘Orientia tsutsugamushi’. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). Also Read - COVID Vaccine Protection Wanes Within 6 Months: Study

What are the symptoms of Scrub Typhus?

The most common symptoms include:

fever

headache

body aches

sometimes rash.

In severe cases, it can result in pneumonitis, encephalitis, mental changes ranging from confusion to coma, congestive heart failure and circulatory collapse.

Any vaccination for scrub typhus?

As reported by DNA, as of now, there is no vaccination available for scrub typhus.

Scrub Typhus can be found in?

Not just in India, scrub typhus can be found in the rural areas of Indonesia, China, Japan, and northern Australia.

Treatment for scrub typhus?

According to CDC, the infected person needs to be treated with the medication doxycycline.

Ways to prevent scrub typhus

Try to stay covered from head to toe and avoid getting bit by mosquitoes and chiggers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed state officials to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Taking cognizance of viral fever cases in Mathura, Mainpuri and Firozabad districts, he has asked state officials to deploy special medical teams in these areas.