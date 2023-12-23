Home

Seasonal Affective Disorder: 6 Ways to Overcome Anxiety During Winter Months

From light therapy to practicing mindfulness, these self-care tips offer effective ways to treat seasonal affective disorder (SAD)

Are getting winter blues normal? Well not always. The phenomena of mostly feeling sad, anxious or tried during the winter months have a medically recognised name: seasonal affective disorder (SAD)

It is a type of depression that occurs at a certain time of year. Most often, it strikes during the winter months, when there’s less sunlight and temperatures are colder, keeping people indoors more often. It can disrupt your normal routine and lead to the following symptoms:

Low energy

Overeating

Weight Gain

Feeling Anxious

Sluggish

Depressed

Craving Junk (mostly)

HOW TO TREAT SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER

Luckily, there are certain measures you can take to treat seasonal affective disorder and provide the mental relief.

Light Therapy: Exposure to natural light is important for maintaining a healthy mind. Especially during the winter months when sunlight is limited, light therapy can be beneficial. Spending time in the sun, especially in the mornings can help regulate mood. Mindfulness And Meditation: Practicing mindfulness and meditation can bring a sense of calm and ease to the mind. These natural techniques can encourage a focus on the present moment, reducing stress and anxiety. Regular Exercise: Exercise is a must. Engaging in regular physical activity releases endorphins, the body’s natural mood enhancers. Not just gyming, but also daily walks, yoga sessions or even home workouts can contribute to alleviating symptoms. Nutritious Diet: The connection between nutrition and mental health is well-established. A well-balanced diet rich in fruits, and vegetables supports overall well-being. Therapy And Counselling: Seeking professional support is a vital step in managing SAD-related anxiety. A mental health professional can offer coping strategies for your specific situation and will also help in managing the symptoms. Social Connection: The winter months often lead to increased social isolation, exacerbating feelings of loneliness. Maintaining social connections with friends and family can combat the sense of isolation and regulate mood.

