Seasonal Flu: 5 Morning Drinks to Build Immunity and Fight Viral Infection

A healthy brew early morning can help ward off viral infection, fever and boost immunity system amid rising seasonal flu cases.

With winters ebbing away and spring blooming in, this transition of seasons entails its own set of health problems. Season change may bring in a good pleasant weather and climate, but it also gets people sneezing here and there. Viral infection, sore throat, cold and cough etc cases are on a steep rise in Delhi-NCR. Therefore, during this time, it is imperative to boost our immune system and get our health guards up. How we start our day can determine a lot about our health status. And starting the day on healthy and energetic note can help us navigate through the day. Juices and healthy drinks is one way to go about it. Not only it can helpt to boost immunity but also keeps the body hydrated for a long time.

5 DRINKS TO BOOST IMMUNITY AMID SEASONAL FLU RISE

Coconut water: A perfect hydrator that can help in boosting your digestion. Use it before your morning workout to maximise your energy. Vitamin-C Rich Smoothie: Vitamin C is an important nutrient for boosting immune function. Orange, lime, etc are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and other minerals that help to lower the risk of infection. Honey-cinnamon Tea: A healthy brew of cinnamon and honey may aid in strengthening immunity, and weight loss and is also good for cholesterol regulation. A sip in the morning can keep you full of energy, keep you satiated and help in body detox as well. Amla ginger shot: Just a 30ml shot of fresh amla juice mixed with 1 tsp ginger juice can help boost your immunity during this change in season. It is also an excellent addition for anyone trying to stabilise high blood sugar. Ashgourd juice: A great start to the day if you pull late nights frequently, have digestive issues such as bloating, acidity and constipation. It’s also very cooling and alkaline in nature.

Apart from drinks, it is important to also inculcate a healthy and nutrient-rich diet. It is the time of the season, when our bodies require ample of nutrients, vitamins, minerals to ward of bacteria and pathogen invasion. Include more veggies, juices, a regular physical exercise routine, sleep cycle, etc build immunity and not fall prey to the seasonal viral infection that is spreading like wild fire. Maintaning a proper personal – hand hygiene is equally important. Also, in case of persistent fever, cough-cold, it is advisable to get checked for better treatment and quick recovery.

