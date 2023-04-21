Home

Severe Period Cramps? 4 Major Nutrient Deficiencies That May Increase Dysmenorrhea

Dysmenorrhea or menstrual cramps is something that every woman undergoes. However, the reason behind the severity of the pain may differ for every individual.

Severity of menstrual pain can also be because of certain lack of nutrients.

Period pain, and menstrual cramps are never easy. Menstrual cramps or dysmenorrhea are throbbing or cramping pains in the lower abdomen. Many women have menstrual cramps just before and during their menstrual periods. While it is something that every women experience during their menstrual cycles, the severity can be different for everyone. There can be several reason that lead to these throbbing aches. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared on her Instagram that although period pain is caused by an underlying condition, such as endometriosis, fibroids, cervical stenosis or pelvic inflammatory disease. However, there is also a high chance that your period cramps are unbearable due to certain nutritional deficiencies.

Period Pain: 4 Nutrient Deficiencies

Magnesium – Magnesium is a superhero for PMS symptoms, particularly period pain. Taken daily, magnesium may prevent dysmenorrhea (menstrual cramps). It works by relaxing the smooth muscle of the uterus and by reducing the prostaglandins that cause period pain. Vitamin D – Excess production of hormone-like substances called prostaglandins can trigger painful periods. Vitamin D is known to reduce the expression of inflammatory compounds which means it can regulate the production of prostaglandins and reduce period pains. So if vitamin D levels are low, we may be less efficient at regulating these prostaglandins and may be more likely to experience painful periods. Omega 3– Research has shown that women with low intakes of Omega 3 fatty acids (the ones that come from flaxseeds, chia seeds, ghee and walnuts) have more painful periods than women who have a good intake. Taking Omega 3 fatty acids in supplement form can be extremely helpful in the treatment of painful periods. Vitamin E – Taking Vitamin E can help reduce cramping, anxiety and cravings symptoms that are associated with PMS. It can also alleviate the pain, reduce menstrual blood loss by balancing the hormones and regulate the menstrual cycle.

Therefore, a proper diet, a healthy lifestyle and induction of these nutrients in our daily food can help women ease through the right of passge of menstrual cycles.

