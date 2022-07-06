It’s unfortunate but a fact that heart attack has been claiming young lives more than ever nowadays. This worrying trend is difficult to ignore because heart attacks were primarily a problem faced by the older generation a few years ago. It was a disease that rarely affected anyone less than 40yrs – now, one in five patients suffering from heart attacks is below 40!Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas You Should Do This Monsoon to Boost Your Immunity

Add to the above fact that suffering from a heart attack in your 20s or early 30s is more common now. A shocking incident where a Nagpur man dies of cardiac arrest while having sex with his partner recently has raised serious concern and queries in society, about the interrelation between a heart attack and sex.

Ajay Parteki, a 28-year-old man succumbed to cardiac arrest while having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend in a lodge. He was a driver and a welding technician by profession. Patrekui was reportedly suffering from fever for the past few days. However, the police have not yet discovered any evidence of drug consumption or medication.

This incident has raised the alarm button in society, especially among the youngsters and to answer all the queries related to the issue Dr Abhinit Gupta of Regency Hospital took up the unanswered questions.

Is sex a risk factor for heart attack?

Dr Gupta said, “Sex or physical intimacy is a natural act, a kind of aerobic physical activity. It’s not a risk factor for heart attack for persons with a healthy heart and most of the population in general.”

Is sex dangerous for those having heart issues?

“Sexual activity does increase your heart rate,” said the cardiologist. However, people with stable heart conditions should not worry about it.

“If you’re able to climb stairs or jog or walk a mile without difficulty, it’s safe for you to have sex. The long-term benefits of regular physical activity — including sex — far outweigh the risks,” Dr Gupta assured.

However, the cardiologist warned that “if someone is having chest pain, shortness of breath or irregular heartbeat, he or she should abstain from any heavy physical exertion, including sex.”

Further, “if someone is taking medications because of heart issues, he should always discuss with the treating doctor before taking any over-the-counter pills for erectile dysfunction, as some might lower your blood pressure dangerously when taken in combination with cardiac medications,” concluded Dr Gupta.

What’s the rate of incidence of a heart attack during sex?

As per Dr Gupta, “the possibility of having a heart attack during sexual activity is exceedingly low. For every 10,000 people who have sex once a week, only 2 to 3 will experience a heart attack.”

In addition, the doctor said that although having “sexual intercourse increases your heart’s demand for oxygen and elevates your heart rate and blood pressure to levels comparable with climbing two flights of stairs, as long as someone is stable and symptom-free on medications, it’s not worrisome, after consultation with the doctor.”

Are there any heart benefits of sex?

In Dr Gupta’s words, “sexual activity should not scare you away” as “sex may benefit your heart health.”

“Men who have sex at least twice a week and women who report having a satisfying sex life are less likely to have a heart attack” confirmed Dr Gupta.

Talking about the protective benefits of sex, he shared, “Sex is a form of exercise and helps strengthen your heart, lower your blood pressure, reduce stress and improve sleep. In addition, intimacy in a relationship can increase bonding which can allay depression and anxiety and boost confidence, thus lowering the risk of heart disease.”

However, here is a word of caution. Watch out for these common symptoms of heart attack, and if it matches something you are currently experiencing do not delay in booking an appointment with the doctor

Chest pain Shortness of breath Pain in arm, neck, and shoulder Nausea Profuse Sweating Dizziness Fatigue

(Inputs by ANI)