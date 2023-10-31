Home

Shortness of Breath: 7 Effective Tips to Ward Off Respiratory Infections

As air quality worsens, in multiple Indian states, the risk of respiratory infections rises. Here are 7 effective ways to protect your respiratory health during high air pollution

Air Pollution is becoming increasingly prevalent, exacerbated by the Diwali festivities and the bursting of firecrackers. This period can seriously affect your health, especially in certain areas where air quality deteriorates significantly. Pollution increases the risk of respiratory infections, but we have provided practical measures to safeguard against these health issues.

7 Effective Tips to Safeguard Your Respiratory Health

Practice Good Hygiene: Frequent handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of respiratory infections. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places, touching surfaces, or coughing and sneezing. Wear a Mask: When you’re in crowded or indoor settings, wearing a mask can significantly reduce the risk of inhaling or exhaling respiratory pathogens. Masks can also help protect those around you. Maintain Physical Distancing: Stay at least 6 feet away from individuals who are not in your household, especially if you’re in an area with a high risk of infection. Avoid close contact in crowded spaces. Boost your immune system: Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Adequate nutrition can help support your immune system. Consider taking supplements like Vitamin C and D if recommended by a healthcare professional. Stay Active: Engage in Regular physical activity to maintain your overall health and lung capacity. Exercise can strengthen your respiratory system and reduce the risk of infections. Ensure Proper Ventilation: When indoors. make sure that there is good ventilation to reduce the concentration of potentially infectious particles in the air. Open windows and use air purifiers if necessary. Get Vaccinated: Consider getting vaccinated against respiratory infections, such as the flu and COVID-19. Vaccination is critical tool in reducing the severity and spread of these diseases.

These tips can help reduce your risk of respiratory infections, but they should be followed in conjunction with expert medical advice.

