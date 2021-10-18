Green Tea for Children: Green tea is the most widely consumed beverage. Green tea is stacked with numerous health and nutritious benefits. They are derived from the leaves of the camellia sinensis plant and are known for their healthy components. All generations and ages should reap the benefits of green tea.Also Read - Should You Take Green Tea at Night or Right Before Hitting Bed? Here's What we Know

However, the question still remains the same – should children drink green tea? Undoubtedly, green tea is known for its exceptional health qualities. To clear the air of confusion, India.com spoke to Kavita Devgan, a renowned nutritionist, speaker and author about this.

Kavita said, “There is no issue at all. You can replace just a cup of green tea with any other wrong beverage that they may consume. After some point in time, they will acquire a taste for it and will like it. It will also work very well.” Also Read - Can Green Tea Cure Covid-19? Here’s What the Study Says

By replacing green tea with other beverages, children will be reaping the benefits of green tea right from a tender age. Thus, it will help in building stronger immunity.

What Are The Benefits of Green Tea?

Improves Oral Health: Green tea helps in keeping cavities or any form of tooth decay at bay. The presence of catechins helps in fighting cavity creating bacteria and sulphur compounds that lead to the creation of bad breath.

What are the Side Effects of Green Tea For Kids?

Insomnia: Children can be exposed to insomnia due to the presence of caffeine and sugar. The presence of caffeine may also affect a child’s bodily process.

Children can be exposed to insomnia due to the presence of caffeine and sugar. The presence of caffeine may also affect a child’s bodily process. Anaemia: Anaemia is caused when blood does not have enough iron presence. Green tea contains tannin that can reduce the ability of the body to absorb iron coming from sources that are rich in iron.

Should Children Drink Green Tea?

As Kavita rightly pointed out, green tea helps to build a stronger immunity right from a tender age. As compared to other beverages, green tea is healthy and has a lot of nutritional qualities.

However, it totally depends on the children and their reaction to the caffeine present in the tea. If the child seems hyperactive and gets exhausted quickly, green tea should be avoided. Along with this, green tea may not suitable for children if they face insomnia, lack of focus or have reduced attention span.

Yet, if children do not exhibit any of the above qualities, a little amount of green tea will not do any harm.

Nevertheless, it is always advisable to ask a paediatrician before venturing on a green tea journey.