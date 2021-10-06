We all have the habit of storing leftover food in the fridge. However, the question of how long it should be stored and whether it is healthy. Ayurveda has certain rules and regulations regarding storing food in the fridge.Also Read - 5 Nutrition And Diet Tips Millennials Should Take From Mahatma Gandhi
Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, Dr. Varalakshmi Yanamandra shares the Ayurvedic point of view of storing foods. Dr Varalakshmi writes,” Eating food that is more than 24 hours old can invite digestive troubles and is not encouraged in Ayurveda.” Also Read - 3 Coffee Delights You Must Enjoy This International Coffee Day
Dr. Varalakshmi says that cooked food has moisture in it after storing it in the fridge. This becomes the breeding ground for bacteria and other pathogens. Different food has different storage guidelines. The most vulnerable food items are meat, seafood and rice.
“It is advised that we should reheat it till it is steaming hot. The problem with this practice is it destroys any essential nutrients like vitamins,” says Dr. Varalakshmi.
According to the doctor, fresh food nourishes prana and boosts jataragni. Dr. Varalakshmi says,” While it is convenient for some of us. It is not a great practice for your overall health. There is a risk of food poisoning if you handled it wrong.”
Things to Remember:
- Store food within 90 minutes of cooking, once it is cooled down.
- Don’t reheat more than once.
- Let it reheat till it is steaming hot and microwaves aren’t ideal for this practice.
- Familiarise yourself with guidelines before trying meat, dairy, seafood.