Almonds are known for their healthy nutrients and are stacked with proteins, fibre, fat, Vitamin E, magnesium, copper, phosphorous and a lot more. It plays a significant role in reducing weight loss. Not only for losing weight, but almonds also help in improving heart health and lowering bad cholesterol.

Almonds can be consumed in different forms. Raw or soaked in water to desserts or smoothies, it is still delicious and healthy.

Ritika Samaddar, the Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi told Hindustan Times the recommended quantity of almonds that one should consume in one day. 1 ounce or 28-230gm of almonds every day would make it 22-23 almonds, suggested Ritika.

Ritika said that she would definitely recommend almonds. According to a study, snacking on almonds helps in reducing the central adiposity (belly fat) and waist circumference. Eating a handful of almonds every day would manage weight better along with heart’s health.

Ritika further debunked all the myths and popular disbeliefs that revolve around almonds.

Myth: Almonds are Rich in Cholesterol

Fact: Almonds are free of cholesterol. They have zero cholesterol. Plant products do not have cholesterol. Almonds help in lowering bad cholesterol and is effective for heart patients.

Myth: Almonds Produce Heat

Fact: In India, people usually think almonds produce heat. They also think that one should consume only 4-5 almonds per day. However, if almonds are replaced with unhealthy snacks people can eat 22-23 almonds every day and it will protect the heart and is good for diabetes.

Myth: Should Almonds be Peeled Before Eating?

Fact: Almonds can be soaked in water before consumption. Soaking helps in absorbing micronutrients. However, it should not be peeled. Almonds are rich in fibre and when the skin is peeled, fibre is shredded too. Hence, it is advised never to peel the skin of the almonds.