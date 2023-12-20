Home

Should You Eat Sweets on Empty Stomach in the Morning? Here is What May Happen

What we eat first thing in the morning can be detrimental for the rest of our day. Here is what may happens when you first food of the day is a sweet and sugary substance.

Breakfast makes for an important meal for the day. It is what we have first thing in the morning and can determine our energy and course of body functioning for the day. It is always recommended that one should never skip breakfast. But does it happen that the first thing you eat is a sweet or a biscuit or cake? Well, it probably is not a great idea to start the day on a sugary note.

India.com got in touch with Ms Richa Anand – Chief Dietician, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai Mumbai, who further answered the question for us. Ms. Anand said, ” I’d have to say you shouldn’t eat cakes or biscuits first thing in the morning. There can be many negative effects on your health and well-being if you start off every morning with a sugar treat.”

What Happens When You Start Your Day With Sugary Foods?

According to the Chief Dietician, it is not good for the stomach to eat sweets in the morning. This massive rise prompts the pancreas to release insulin to maintain blood sugar levels, and this in turn can lead later that day to a slump in energy. So you find yourself fatigued, irritable and unable to concentrate.

Also, eating sweets as the first meal of the day interferes with your intake of nutrients. They are often lacking in protein, fiber and vitamins. When you choose sweets over more substantive foods that are rich in whole grains, fruits, and protein-rich foods, the result is a loss of essential nutrients-things your body needs to maintain optimum health and keep functioning at its best all day long.

Blood sugar spike: Eating sugary foods on an empty stomach can cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels. This prompts the pancreas to release insulin to help regulate blood sugar. The spike in blood sugar followed by a subsequent drop can leave you feeling tired and hungry soon after consuming the sugar. Energy boost followed by a crash: Initially, consuming sugar may give you a quick burst of energy due to the rapid absorption of glucose into the bloodstream. However, this energy boost is typically short-lived and may be followed by a crash as blood sugar levels drop. This can leave you feeling fatigued and sluggish. Increased cravings: Starting your day with sugary foods can trigger cravings for more sweet foods throughout the day. This is because sugar can stimulate the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward. Your body may develop a dependency on sugar, leading to increased cravings and difficulty in maintaining a balanced diet. Nutritional deficiencies: Foods high in sugar often lack essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fibre. If your breakfast primarily consists of sugary items, you may miss out on the important nutrients your body needs for optimal functioning and overall health. Weight gain and related health issues: Regularly consuming excess sugar can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of various health problems, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and dental issues.

What’s more, eating sweets when you are hungry may make one even hungrier for sugary foods and create a vicious circle of improper food intake. Beginning the day with a balanced breakfast, which contains proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats, will help you maintain stable blood sugar levels and make you feel more satisfied for much longer.

Add whole foods to your breakfast: oatmeal with fresh fruit; yogurt topped with nuts and seeds, or an egg-based dish. These options release energy and nutrients evenly, giving you a head start on the day.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.