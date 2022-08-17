Pregnancy is a journey where a mother must focus on her lifestyle, as much as she cares for her unborn child. Pregnancy and childbirth are complex processes wherein a woman’s body undergoes several changes. The process puts the mother-to-be through a physical, mental, and emotional rollercoaster during the course of pregnancy and changes their body completely. It is also the time when women pay attention to their health and well-being as it is related to the health and development of the baby.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Seen Putting Vape in Baby's Mouth, Arrested After Online Outrage | Watch

During pregnancy, you get to eat good food and enjoy pampering from family and friends. Although, during this period expecting moms should take extra care of their diet as it can impact the baby's growth.

During this time, a pregnant woman needs to drink a lot of fluids to maintain hydration levels in the body, as it helps in forming the placenta and amniotic fluid. Expecting moms are recommended to drink 8-12 glasses of water every day.

There are certain foods and drinks that should not be consumed during this crucial time. These foods and drinks can cause an imbalance in the vitals, which can affect the baby. You may have heard of green tea and its multiple health benefits. But did you know consuming it during pregnancy can be disastrous?

According to a report in Times Now, green tea contains a very high concentration of antioxidants known as polyphenols that help in fighting free radicals that cause infection. However, the beverage contains caffeine even though at small levels, which even damages the DNA if consumed a lot.

5 reasons expecting moms should stop consuming green tea: