Here's what should you do to eliminate the risk factors of a heart attack while working out.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies Due to Heart Attack in Gym: Precautions to Reduce Heart Attack Risks During Workout

Television Actor, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi also known as Anand Suryavanshi has passed away on Friday at the age of 46. Siddhaanth was working out when he collapsed and suffered a heart attack. With the increase in number of cases people dying from a heart attack, it is essential to understand what causes a heart attack.

Heart diseases are often referred to as an ailment faced by the older age groups. However, over the past few years, a shift in the average age of heart attacks has been observed where the number of heart attacks among people in the young age group increased by 2% a year between 2000 and 2016. Our heart health is a mirror of our overall health, and poor heart health is linked to other illnesses including diabetes, cholesterol, and liver problems.

Heart Attack in Young Adults: Young People Should Understand Their Risk Factors

Dr Haresh G Mehta, Consultant-Interventional Cardiologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-Fortis Associate says that there are several reasons to worry. “Not enough young people take their risk factors seriously. Firstly, it is important to note that looking fit or going to the gym does not mean you are healthy or living a healthy lifestyle. Many young adults these days usually indulge in an unhealthy lifestyle. For instance, excessive stress, lack of sleep, alcohol intake, smoking, drug abuse, unnecessary and unsafe supplements, slimming pills, and over-exercise.”

Before creating an exercise schedule, it is critical that you thoroughly understand your health. The most important thing is to be aware of your risk factors and to understand what type of exercise will not have the greatest impact on your body.

Young adults can protect their hearts and assure a healthier future by minimizing risk factors and taking care of their hearts. Dr. Pravin Kahale, Consultant, Cardiology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai shared few suggestions for young adults to reduce the possibility of a heart attack during workout. Read on!

6 Ways to Protect Your Heart From a Very Young Age:

Lower your blood pressure: Even mildly elevated blood pressure can eventually cause heart issues. Therefore, having your blood pressure checked at least once a year is crucial. Avoid smoking: Smoking not only damages the lungs, but it also increases your chance of having a heart attack! Smokers have a two- to four-fold increased risk of developing heart disease. Manage body weight and diet: The best defenses against obesity and heart disease are a good diet and regular exercise. A diet rich in nutrients with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, poultry, fish and nuts along with at least 150 minutes of physical activity every week can reduce the risk of heart disease. Manage cholesterol levels: The risk of heart diseases increases with high cholesterol levels. The main causes are a diet high in processed foods and sugar. Changes in diet and lifestyle can help lower elevated cholesterol levels. Avoid lack of sleep: The brain and muscles need to rest for at least seven hours each day to rebuild and relieve stress and exhaustion. Prefer yoga than gyming: One shall also avoid taking over-the-counter supplements while working out. This can dismantle the entire nutrient supply inside your body and can cause certain organs to not function properly. Instead of opting for excessive gymming, one can opt for subtle yoga and meditation to approach the holistic wellness of your body.