Home

Health

Side-Effect of Coffee: This is What Happens to Your Teeth When You Sip Coffee For Long Time

Side-Effect of Coffee: This is What Happens to Your Teeth When You Sip Coffee For Long Time

Side-Effect of Coffee: When it comes to a cup of java, coffee lover would relate how important it can be for people just to start their with it. A fresh brew is all that one might need to make a conve

Side-Effect of Coffee: When it comes to a cup of java, coffee lover would relate how important it can be for people just to start their with it. A fresh brew is all that one might need to make a conversation, to start a day, take a break, burst the monotony etc. A cup of coffee is a mandatory routine to kick start the day for many. When feeling sluggish during work, a cup coffee is to the rescue. When going for a brief meet, ‘a meeting over a coffee’ is often preferred. Basically, a coffee has the potential to be there for several occasion, moods and times. From a cappuccino, a latte or a frape, black coffee is one of the most preferred beverages. Coffee is the second largest food commodity in the world.

But, did you know coffee can affect your dental health too? Yes, sipping coffee too much can stain your teeth. Coffee has compounds called tannin that tend to stain teeth. It sticks and leaves behind a yellowish hue.

You may like to read

Recently, in a viral Twitter post, a dentist claimed that sipping a coffee for hours can cause teeth to dissolve. According to the post, “If your mouth has a pH less than 5.5 for more than 30 minutes, your enamel begins to demineralise; which is a fancy word for dissolve.”

While the tannins might leave behind a stain, the choice of coffee might add to the damage. Caramelised lattes or whipped cream cappuccinos will have to take a back seat if you are a coffee lover and want to protect your teeth. The sugar content in it might add to dental damage and lead to cavities.

How to Prevent Coffee Stains?

Avoid drinking caramelised to creamy cups of joe

One can try and drink with a straw.

Do not linger with a cup and keep sipping for long hours. Try to consume it moderately and a little quickly

It is all good untill consumed in moderation but too many cups can pave way towards an uneasy or uncomfortable lifestyle. Too many cups of coffee are anyways harmful for the body due to caffeine content. Even while drinking black coffee, more cups means more caffeine and that can seriously mess with a healthy body

Other Side Effects Of Coffee

Can Lead To Stress And Anxiety: Too much black coffee releases high levels of stress hormones in your body, which only leads to anxiety and stress. It’s easy to feel jittery when you consume too much caffeine.

Too much black coffee releases high levels of stress hormones in your body, which only leads to anxiety and stress. It’s easy to feel jittery when you consume too much caffeine. Interfere With Sleep Cycles: Excessive coffee intake can seriously mess up your sleeping routine. It is recommended that you avoid coffee a few hours before bedtime if you want to get a good night’s sleep.

Excessive coffee intake can seriously mess up your sleeping routine. It is recommended that you avoid coffee a few hours before bedtime if you want to get a good night’s sleep. Bad Stomach: Black coffee is rich in caffeine and acid, so excess consumption can lead to acidity in your stomach. You are likely to have cramps and abdominal spasms.

Black coffee is rich in caffeine and acid, so excess consumption can lead to acidity in your stomach. You are likely to have cramps and abdominal spasms. Too much coffee in your system makes it difficult for your body to absorb minerals from your daily diet, such as iron, calcium, and zinc.

According to Healthline.com most healthy people should limit their total caffeine intake to about 400 mg per day, which equates to about 4 cups (960 mL) of coffee.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.