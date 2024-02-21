Home

Health

Side-Effect of Protein: How Too Much Protein Can Lead to Heart Attack And Digestive Issues

Side-Effect of Protein: How Too Much Protein Can Lead to Heart Attack And Digestive Issues

Protein is quite essential for building muscles and strengthening overall body. However, as per recent study, too much of protein may risk of heart attack and other health woes.

Side-Effect of Protein: How Too Much Protein Can Lead to Heart Attack And Digestive Issues (Freepik)

Protein is an everyday requirement for the body. To build muscles, and body strengthen and keep the nutrient balance intact, it is recommended to have a certain amount of protein every day in the diet. It is also essential to burn fat, increase satiety and repair muscles. However, too much protein can take a toll on health. A recent study highlights how an increase in protein intake from the usual amount may risk heart health.

Trending Now

While eating protein is essential for good health, US researchers have discovered a molecular mechanism by which excessive dietary protein could increase atherosclerosis risk. Atherosclerosis is the build-up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls. According to the study published in Nature Metabolism by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh consuming over 22 per cent of dietary calories from protein can lead to increased activation of immune cells that play a role in atherosclerotic plaque formation, driving the disease risk.

You may like to read

“Our study shows that dialling up your protein intake in pursuit of better metabolic health is not a panacea. You could be doing real damage to your arteries,” said Babak Razani, Professor of cardiology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

“Perhaps blindly increasing protein load is wrong,” Razani said. “Instead, it’s important to look at the diet as a whole and suggest balanced meals that won’t inadvertently exacerbate cardiovascular conditions, especially in people at risk of heart disease and vessel disorders.”

5 SIDE EFFECTS OF PROTEIN

Weight Gain: While protein helps to lose weight, excess can lead to weight gain. The excess amount often gets stored as fat in the body as more amino acids are secreted. Constipation: This is a common problem that indicates of unusually high levels of protein in one’s body. Diarrhoea: Increased intake of processed and dairy food and lack of fibre may lead to diarrhoea. Kidney Damage: Excessive protein intake may put extra strain on the kidneys, potentially leading to kidney problems in individuals with pre-existing kidney issues. Heart Health: When there is too much intake of protein supplements, or red meat or other protein-rich food, it may lead to nausea, and headaches and as per the new study, can risk heart health.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.