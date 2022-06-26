The growing popularity of low-calorie, low-carb, sugar-free foods has resulted in an increase in products containing non-nutritive sweeteners . Non-nutritive sweeteners, also known as artificial sweeteners, are chemicals that are added to certain foods and beverages to make them taste sweeter. A sugar-free diet eliminates all added forms of sugar. The sugar-free diet does not eliminate all fruits and vegetables, but it does limit those that are high in naturally occurring sugar. So those of us with a sweet tooth might naturally turn to artificial sweeteners, which give you that sugary flavor without any of the sugar or calories. But did you know that artificial sweeteners have a long list of side effects?Also Read - Suffering From Diabetes? Nutritionist Shares Easy Tips to Reverse it

Artificial Sweeteners have a list of side effects:

Effect on hunger hormones: Artificial sweeteners stimulate appetite, which promotes weight gain. When you get a sweet taste from a low-cal or no-cal sweetener, your body craves the calories you didn't get. In other words, artificial sweeteners increase the hunger-stimulating hormone ghrelin, making you feel hungry.

Increase insulin resistance: Ingestion of artificial sweeteners (AS) results in the release of insulin from the pancreas, which is misinterpreted as glucose (due to their sweet taste). This raises insulin levels in the blood, which eventually leads to decreased receptor activation due to insulin resistance.

Risk of cancer: Sweet treats may taste good right now, but the consequences may not be worth it in the long run. There have been studies that show a high-sugar diet can increase your risk of cancer.

Dysbiosis: Non-nutritive sweeteners (NNS) have been shown to destroy the gastrointestinal microbiome, resulting in "dysbiosis." They increase the Bacteroides genus while decreasing the Clostridiales genus.

Affects Mental health: Artificial sweeteners have been linked to behavioral and cognitive issues. Learning difficulties, headaches, seizures, migraines, irritable moods, anxiety, and insomnia are all possible neurophysiological symptoms. Aspartame has been shown to lower serotonin levels, which is the primary cause of depression.