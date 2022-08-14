Side-Effects of Bananas: Incorporating as much fruit as possible into your diet seems wise when trying to eat healthfully. They have important nutrients in them that may protect one’s health. Although bananas are not known to have any serious adverse effects, excessive banana intake can sometimes be harmful to your health. Overindulging in this common fruit can actually counteract any health advantages it could have. If you enjoy eating bananas, you should consider some negative effects of eating too many of them.Also Read - Struggling With Belly Fat? Lose Weight By Managing This One Hormone

Take a look at the side effects of eating too many bananas:

Eating too many bananas can lead to constipation. Banana’s harmful compounds can trigger migraine. Bananas contain fructose that stimulates blood sugar levels. Eating one too many bananas encourages weight gain. Banana, a fruit rich in potassium, can develop hyperkalemia. Bananas have a lot of fibre, which can lead to gas and bloating in the stomach. Bananas can cause dental issues like tooth decay if you eat them in excess. Eating two bananas in a short period can be harmful to the nerves. The influx of tryptophan may increase the production of serotonin which can trigger sleep. People with kidney diseases should avoid eating bananas

Although bananas are one of the healthiest fruits around, everything in excess is terrible for your wellbeing. So, make sure you're just eating two bananas every day, or visit a dietician who can help you change your diet.