Beans, often known as pulses, are the ripe seeds of legumes that belong to the Fabaceae family of plants. These are a common element in cuisines all across the world. B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin E are all abundant in beans. There are different types of beans including kidney beans, black beans, soyabeans, navy beans, red beans, lentils, lima beans. However, benefits of eating beans also come with some drawbacks, that you won’t be aware of. So today we will tell you few side effects of consuming excess beans and also why you should have it in moderation.

5 Secret Side Effects of Having Excess Beans:

Causes Gastric Problems: According to multiple studies, this is perhaps the most severe negative effect of eating beans. It’s common knowledge that fiber is good for you since it keeps you full and improves your intestinal health. But, the amount of gas released after eating this fiber-rich diet is the most significant side effect. The bacteria in the digestive tract, which digests a lot of the fiber in the beans, causes problems.

Constipation is a risk: Soluble and insoluble fiber are abundant in beans. Liquid is required for soluble fibers and to travel through your system properly. Constipation can occur if you do not drink enough water after eating beans.

Can cause migraine: When some people consume beans, they have severe headaches. Although this type of allergic reaction is uncommon, it is important to avoid the meal if you experience it. Also, if you insist on including it in your diet plan, consult a doctor.

An incomplete source of protein : Many people feel that beans are a fantastic source of complete protein, however this is not the case. Because beans lack methionine, an essential amino acid required by the body, they are an incomplete protein. If beans are your only source of protein, you should think about switching. Your body is being deprived of critical amino acids.

People can also be allergic to beans: Although lectins are present in minute amounts in beans, they can cause proteins to bind up in the intestinal system, causing digestive issues. Beans can also cause allergic reactions in certain people. If you face any allergy on your body after consuming beans, consult your doctor immediately.