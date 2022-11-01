Side Effects of Breakfast Cereals: These days, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals are a common choice. They come in a variety of delectable flavours and are quick, adaptable, and delicious. Since cornflakes are healthy, rich in flavours and help people lose weight, many consume them to feed themselves in the morning. But what they don’t know is that cereals are one of the highest processed meals ladened with extra sugar. When you eat a lot of sugar, especially from a highly processed, low-fibre cereal, your blood sugar levels rise quickly. In order to control this spike and allow the glucose to be taken by the body’s cells for energy, your body releases the hormone insulin from your pancreas.

MAJOR SIDE EFFECTS OF BREAKFAST CEREAL

High fructose corn syrup (HFCS), which is present in cereals, has a glycemic index that makes it unsuitable for everyday intake. Cereals are high-carb, low-protein breakfast option that might leave you feeling hungry and may cause you to eat more during the day. Even though cereals are low in fat, their high sugar content encourages insulin surges and reduces glucose tolerance. Cereals have been connected to a rise in type-2 diabetes cases. Regularly eating cereals for weight loss may enable you to consume fewer calories, but doing so has a negative impact on your body’s capacity to handle sugar.

The majority of cereals are manufactured using refined grains, which are deficient in fibre and minerals compared to whole-grain cereals. The presence of fibre in your diet reduces the rate at which sugars are absorbed into your system and the subsequent need for an insulin rise.



Make sure the breakfast cereal you consume is high in fibre and low in sugar. Pay attention to serving amounts, and check the ingredients list before eating. By including your own protein, you can further enhance your cereal.