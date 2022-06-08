Cherry is a reddish tiny fruit with a juicy texture that almost everyone enjoys. It’s chock-full of antioxidants! Cherry is high in potassium and magnesium, as well as vitamins A, K, C, and B6. However, no food is completely free of negative effects, no matter how mild, and cherries are no exception. The majority of negative effects are caused by overeating and are usually self-resolving if the fruit is consumed in a timely manner .Continue reading to know about disadvantages of eating excessive cherries that you might be unaware of.Also Read - 5 Side Effects of Ginger You Should be Aware of

How Eating Cherries in Excess Can Be Harmful For Health:

Can Upset Sensitive Stomachs: If you have a sensitive stomach, you should limit your consumption of cherries. If your stomach suffers after eating cherries that means you've either overeaten it or are simply more sensitive to the fruit's numerous components, such as dietary fiber, fructose, and sugar alcohols.

Can Cause Allergic Reactions: Eating too many cherries can cause allergic reactions. Symptoms may be limited to the mouth and throat, including itching on lips. It can also cause swelling in mouth and can jam your throat if consumed too much.

Can Cause Diarrohea: Foul stools and diarrhoea are two of the most typical side effects of cherry consumption. A high dietary fiber consumption leads to a rapid transit and cause diarrhoea.

Can be Harmful For Diabetics: Although cherries contain natural sugar, eating too much of it might be dangerous for diabetics. Doctors urge diabetics to avoid high-sugar fruits, they must have cherry once in a while because regular consumption can have major health consequences.

Can Cause Nausea And Vomiting: Its surprising to know that having too many cherries can cause nausea. Try to eat cherries in moderation as it can lead to Allergic reaction which can cause nausea and vomiting.

Everything has its pros and cons. Cherries are no exception. So, try to consume it in moderation.