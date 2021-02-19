Coffee and tea are the two most popular beverages in the world. Coffee contains caffeine which is one of the most widely consumed drugs and a lot of people are addicted to it. The reason which makes this beverage popular is that it helps in boosting energy and lightens the mood. Therefore it boosts the ability to work and concentrate. These days coffee is used as an energy-boosting drink, be it to concentrate on studies or to focus on work, people are consuming it on a higher level. Studies show that if it is consumed in a proper manner it can be beneficial to health but if there are pros there must be cons too. Too much consumption and a high dosage of coffee can be harmful to health and has dangerous side effects. Here is what you need to know: Also Read - Tips to Get Supple, Flawless And Healthy Skin

The soothing sweet smell of coffee can attract more and more people towards it but it is not as sweet to your health as it smells. A low or moderate amount of consumption could be helpful to your body in many ways as it tightens the senses, boosts energy, and lightens the mood. Recently, studies discovered that six or more cups of coffee in a day can cause cardiovascular diseases and can increase the level of fats in your body. Consumption of caffeine on a higher level is harmful to everyone but stop consuming the beverage especially if you have these health issues:

1. High Blood Pressure:

Consumption of coffee is very dangerous for people who have high blood pressure because of its simulator effect on the nervous system. High blood pressure can cause a risk of heart attack and stroke. Lower the dosage of caffeine in your diet if you have high blood pressure.

2. Digestive issues:

A high dosage of coffee can cause digestive issues and if you already face problems with indigestion, it might get worse through the consumption of caffeine. Reduce the consumption of caffeine or switch to tea.

3. Anxiety:

Anxiety is a common symptom found in one or the other person these days. It is a big no to consume caffeine if you have anxiety as caffeine increases alertness which leads to an increase in the level of anxiety and nervousness.

4. Pregnancy:

If a pregnant woman drinks coffee it also reaches the fetus and the baby is highly sensitive to caffeine. Stop consuming caffeine if you are pregnant or reduce the intake.

— Written by Aditi Adhikari