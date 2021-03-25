There’s a saying that anything in excess is harmful. Well, that’s absolutely true in the case of tomatoes too. If you are consuming too much of tomatoes, then be wary as it may lead to some adverse affects for your body. Also Read - Want to Improve Heart Health And Vision? Eat Tomatoes

These Are Some Adverse Effects Of Tomatoes If Eaten In Excess

Acid Reflux

As you know, tomatoes are acidic in nature. So, after eating too many tomatoes, you can experience heartburn or acid reflux due to excess gastric acid. If you suffer from digestive stress or have symptoms of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) then you should go easy on tomatoes. Please take notes. Also Read - Are You tormented by Dark Circles? Get Help of These Natural Remedies

Kidney Related Issues

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, people who have advanced chronic kidney disease must limit their intake of potassium and mind you, tomatoes are rich in it. Also, the high levels of oxalate, when eaten in excess, can lead to kidney issues. Please consult your doctor for more details. Also Read - Eat These Food to Reduce Risk of Developing Ovarian Cancer

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Tomatoes, given their irritating skins and seeds, may cause irritable bowel syndrome. And if you already have IBS, experts believe that tomatoes can also trigger bloating. Tomatoes are also one of the most common food allergens that may cause intestinal problems. So, it is best advised to eat tomatoes in moderation.

Joint Pain

Consistent research shows that excessive consumption of tomatoes can result in swelling and pain in the joints as they are packed with an alkaloid called solanine. The Solanine is responsible for building up calcium in the tissues and it later leads to inflammation.

Allergies And Infection

The compound called histamine in tomatoes may lead to skin rashes or allergic reactions. Hence, if you are allergic to tomatoes, then you may experience swelling of mouth, tongue and face, sneezing and throat infection among others. Meanwhile tomatoes can also cause allergic contact dermatitis. The skin becomes severely itchy and swollen just by touching the fruit in case if you are allergic.

Lycopenodermia

For the unversed, Lycopenodermia is a condition of the skin. This happens when the excess amount of lycopene leads to discoloration of the skin. Lycopene is good for your body but when consumed more than 75 mg per day, then one can suffer from lycopenodermia.