Side Effects of Garlic | How to Use Lahsun During Pregnancy

Following a healthy diet during pregnancy can prove beneficial for both the baby and the woman. Pregnant women need to have an overall healthy diet, high in fruit and vegetables and low in refined carbohydrates and red and processed meats. During pregnancy, women need to take utmost precautions and care for the little ones growing inside them. Pregnancy is a beautiful phase of every woman’s life. Before your bundle of joy arrives, you are responsible for helping them grow in a healthy and nurturing environment. Also Read - What is Intermittent Fasting? How to do Intermittent Fasting And it's Benefits

There are many dos and don’ts for expecting mothers. The most confusing one is whether to eat garlic during pregnancy or not. Although, garlic has medicinal properties as it has antibacterial and antiseptic properties. But they are many people who avoid eating garlic. Here, we tell you if it’s safe or not. Also Read - New World Record? Woman Claims She Gave Birth to 10 Babies, Says Decuplets Were Conceived Naturally

Is Garlic Safe for pregnant women?

Garlic has antifungal and antibacterial properties and is rich in manganese, potassium, iron, calcium, and vitamin C. Many people have added garlic to their diet as it has anti-viral properties. It contains allicin- a therapeutic agent because of which it gets its pungent smell. But can the medicinal properties of garlic help fight diseases among expecting mothers? Also Read - FDA Approves First Alzheimer's Drug in Nearly 2 Decades, All You Need to Know

According to the Times of India, it is safe to consume garlic during pregnancy but you must it during the first quarter of your pregnancy. During the first trimester, it is said to be beneficial but in the second and third trimester, it is recommended to reduce the quantity. But it is best to consult a gynecologist before you add this herb.

How much garlic can you eat during pregnancy?

TOI report suggests that expecting mothers can consume 2-4 buds of garlic. And if you want to have it as juice then that is equivalent to 600 to 1,200 mg. It is advisable to avoid having raw garlic, it can be harmful to pregnant women. It contains blood-thinning properties which can affect blood pressure, avoid going overboard with garlic.

Due to its pungent taste and smell, it can be unappetizing for some pregnant women and can even make them nauseous.

Conclusion

Garlic is an excellent immunity booster, and it is not unsafe for expecting mothers. It is best to practice moderation instead of avoiding the herb altogether.