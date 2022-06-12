Side Effects of Honey: Honey has a plethora of health benefits to offer. It’s a healthy alternative to sugar because it’s high in antioxidants and minerals. There is an ongoing debate about this nutrient-dense meal, its benefits, and its drawbacks, such as weight gain, high blood sugar, and allergies. Honey has various medicinal properties and is generally regarded safe to consume, however excessive honey consumption can have potential side effects too.Also Read - Side Effects of Cherries: How Eating Fresh Drupe in Excess Can Be Harmful For Health

Side Effects of Having Excess Honey:

Blood sugar level: Honey is a healthier sugar substitute, but it does not imply it is sugar-free. Carbs are also present in this natural sweetener. It has the potential to boost your blood sugar levels. People with diabetes should use it with caution and see a doctor before including it into their diet.

Stomach Cramps: Consistently consuming too much honey can cause stomach cramps. The only way to get rid of this gastric issue is to get rid of all of the honey in your system. So, if you do take honey on a daily basis, don't go excessive.

Constipation: Constipation is another adverse effect of eating too much honey, and the best way to avoid it is to stick to the recommended amounts. Honey consumption is restricted to a maximum of 10 teaspoons per day. Anything more than that can lead to constipation.

Weight-Gain: Honey is commonly preferred by people who are trying to lose weight. To lose weight, however, honey should always be consumed with warm water or lemon juice. Weight gain can be caused by eating too much honey or consuming honey without mixing it with water or lemon juice.

Harmful for Teeth: Honey is not healthy for your dental hygiene if you consume too much of it. Too much honey erodes the tooth enamel, making them weaker. It also causes a discoloration on your teeth, which may not be attractive. Honey is slightly acidic in nature, which may increase the risk of tooth cavities

Everything has its pros and cons, Honey is no exception. Try to consume it in moderation!