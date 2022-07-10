Side Effects of OverSleeping: Adequate sleep is necessary for good health, but is getting too much sleep dangerous? While we may be tempted to sleep in weekends, experts believe it may be a sign of more serious health issues. Furthermore, the desire to oversleep is now associated with mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.Also Read - 5 Morning Habits That Could Make You Fat

The amount of sleep you require varies greatly throughout your life. It is determined by your age and level of activity, as well as your overall health and lifestyle habits. Individuals who sleep more than nine hours per night are more likely to develop heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Today, we will look at the negative consequences of oversleeping, including how it can disturb you mentally and physically.

What Happens If We Sleep Too Much?