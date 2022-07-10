Side Effects of OverSleeping: Adequate sleep is necessary for good health, but is getting too much sleep dangerous? While we may be tempted to sleep in weekends, experts believe it may be a sign of more serious health issues. Furthermore, the desire to oversleep is now associated with mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.Also Read - 5 Morning Habits That Could Make You Fat
The amount of sleep you require varies greatly throughout your life. It is determined by your age and level of activity, as well as your overall health and lifestyle habits. Individuals who sleep more than nine hours per night are more likely to develop heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Today, we will look at the negative consequences of oversleeping, including how it can disturb you mentally and physically.
What Happens If We Sleep Too Much?
- Back pains: Back Pains can creep into your body if you’re a chronic over sleeper, no matter how comfortable it feels. Long periods of rest on a poor quality mattress can cause your muscles to fatigue, and when combined with a poor sleeping position it can actually be worse.
- Depression: Although insomnia is more commonly associated with depression than oversleeping, approximately 15% of people with depression sleep excessively. This may exacerbate their depression.
- Diabetes: Because we are tired and low on energy during the day, we compensate by eating junk, which fills you up with unnecessary calories and raises blood sugar levels. It is essential that we maintain a healthy sleep cycle as much as possible.
- Headaches: Headaches can be caused by getting too much sleep. This is because excessive sleep can lower serotonin levels. Serotonin is in charge of mood and sleep regulation. Migraines or headaches can occur when serotonin levels are out of balance.
- Exhaustion: Oversleeping has been shown in studies to make you feel tired. According to one study, people who slept for more than nine hours a night had difficulty waking up. They were also tired and lethargic during the day, indicating sleep deprivation.