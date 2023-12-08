Home

Health

Side Effects of Painkillers: Diarrhoea to Nausea, 5 Disadvantages of Consuming Pain Relief Medicines

Side Effects of Painkillers: Diarrhoea to Nausea, 5 Disadvantages of Consuming Pain Relief Medicines

The government of India has warned against the potential side effect of overdosing on Meftal - a common pain relief medicine.

Side Effects of Painkillers: Diarrhoea to Nausea, 5 Disadvantages of Consuming Pain Relief Medicines (Freepik)

Painkiller Side Effects: Menstrual cramps, headaches or any other pain in the body can be extremely discomforting. Several people find it popping pain relief medications an easier choice and a place of comfort. Meftal is one of the most common painkiller that is used in crisis often. But, the Indian government has issued an alert against the side effects of Meftal for all the doctors. DRESS Syndrome is a potential side effect of overdosing on Meftal pills.

Trending Now

DRESS syndrome is an allergic reaction. It leads to inflammation of the skin and causes rashes that can be fatal if not treated on time. It also may harm the internal or visceral organs in the body. Excess of anything can be harmful. While painkillers provide much-needed relief from pain, they are not without their side effects. It’s important to be aware of these potential drawbacks before taking any medication. It can lead to allergic reactions, and impact the digestive system and other organs like kidney, liver etc.

You may like to read

Here are a few side effects of painkillers:

Meftal Side Effects: Disadvantages of Eating Painkillers

Stomach upset: This is one of the most common side effects of painkillers, especially non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and aspirin. NSAIDs can irritate the stomach lining, leading to indigestion, heartburn, and even ulcers. Kidney problems: Long-term use of NSAIDs can put a strain on your kidneys, especially if you have pre-existing kidney conditions. This can lead to reduced kidney function and even kidney failure in severe cases. Liver damage: Acetaminophen, a common pain reliever found in paracetamol and many over-the-counter medications, can damage the liver if taken in excessive doses or for extended periods. This risk increases with alcohol consumption. Drowsiness and dizziness: Many painkillers, including opioids and some NSAIDs, can cause drowsiness and dizziness. This can impair your judgment and coordination, increasing the risk of accidents and falls. Addiction: Opioid painkillers, such as morphine and codeine, are highly addictive and can lead to dependence. This can be a serious problem for people who take these medications for extended periods, even if they are following their doctor’s instructions.

These are just some of the most common side effects of painkillers. Other potential side effects include:

Constipation

Nausea and vomiting

Headaches

Skin rashes

High blood pressure

Difficulty breathing

It’s important to note that not everyone experiences these side effects. The severity of side effects also varies depending on the individual, the type of painkiller, and the dosage. It is always better to consult your doctor before taking any painkillers. They can help you choose the right medication for your needs and advise you on how to take it safely.

Tips to Remember Before Taking Painkillers

Read the medication label carefully and follow the instructions exactly.

Do not exceed the recommended dosage.

Inform your doctor about any other medications you are taking.

Stop taking the medication and consult your doctor if you experience any adverse effects.

By being aware of the potential side effects of painkillers, you can make informed decisions about their use and take steps to minimise your risk.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.