Side Effects of Paracetamol That Every Dengue Patient Should Know

Paracetamol is advised for dengue patients amid the rise in cases. Do you know paracetamol too has side effects when consumed in large amounts? Check.

Amid the rise of dengue cases in India, health officials have advised patients to use paracetamol for pain instead of painkillers. Paracetamol can be taken when the patient has symptoms like high fever, body aches, or vomiting. In fact, in Ghaziabad and Noida, doctors have started giving paracetamol as it is considered safe for dengue patients and helps to reduce fever and other associated symptoms. It is reported that paracetamol doesn’t affect the platelet count of dengue patients.

However, if paracetamol is taken for a long time, then this medicine can trouble you. Like any other medicine, there are side effects of eating paracetamol. If you know this tablet doesn’t treat the cause of pain but just eases the pain. We use it for headaches, migraine, and period pain too and once the pain is back after 5-6 hours, we eat the tablet again.

What are the side effects of paracetamol?

The common side effects of eating paracetamol are drowsiness, tiredness, rashes, and itching. If paracetamol is being consumed for a long period of time then it may lead to

Tiredness

Breathlessness

Your fingers and lips to go blue

Anaemia (low red blood cell count)

Liver and kidney damage

Heart disease and stroke if you have high blood pressure

Overdose of paracetamol can lead to abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and coma.

Therefore, it is clearly advised by the practitioners to carefully read the following directions for using paracetamol-containing medicines. This practice can be followed for every medicine that you eat.

Precautions to take for dengue

Make sure you wear full-sleeved clothes and full pants

Use mosquito repellent when outdoors

It is also important to keep your surroundings clean and free of stagnant water

Regular fumigation can also help keep mosquitoes away

Always ask your doctor to clearly mention the medicine dosage for a better understanding.

