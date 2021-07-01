Side Effects of Tulsi | Who Should Not Take it

Since childhood, we all have heard that Tulsi aka Holy Basil is a magical herb that can cure all diseases. Tulsi is considered the Golden remedy of Ayurveda and has an array of medicinal benefits to offer. The plant is worshipped in India and can be found in every Indian household. Its leaves, fresh or dried are used in dishes and heal ailments. Known to add a punch of flavour to pasta dishes and sandwiches alike, Tulsi also has many side effects. Also Read - National Doctors Day 2021: Importance of Doctors Mental Health Amid Covid 19 | Dr. Sameer Malhotra, Director, Mental Health, Max, Explains
Here, we list 6 common side-effects of Tulsi and who should avoid consuming it:
- Pregnant women should avoid Tulsi: Basil or Tulsi is a fragrant herb that comes from the Lamiaceae family of mint plants can impact expecting mothers and their embryos. It can also lead to miscarriage, according to the TOI report it can lead to uterine contractions which can be dangerous.
- Diabetic patients: Although, many studies have earlier claimed that tulsi can help maintain the blood sugar levels but if someone is already on medication, he/she should avoid adding Tulsi to their diet. As per reports, it can cause the sugar level to fall too low.
- Tulsi can impact fertility: A research was conducted on animals by the NCBI which said that Tulsi can impact fertility in both genders, according to TOI. The studies proved that Tulsi may lower sperm count, decrease the weight of reproductive organs such as testes, adrenal glands, prostate, uterus and ovary.
- Blood-thinning properties: Tulsi has properties that can thin the blood in our bodies. Although it has proven to be a great home remedy for people who do not want to take allopathy medicines, people who are already on anti-clotting medications should avoid having this herb.
- Can cause liver damage: Tulsi has lots of eugenols present in it. Eugenol is also found in cloves and balsam of Peru. But did you know over-consumption of eugenol can cause liver damage, nausea, diarrhoea, rapid heartbeat, and convulsions?
- Not good for your teeth: The scientific reason behind not chewing tulsi leaves is that it has mercury which can stain your teeth and can lead to discolouration of your teeth. It’s suggested to gulp it down rather than chewing it. According to Times of India report, Tulsi leaves are acidic in nature and your mouth is alkaline, which can cause your teeth enamel to wear off.