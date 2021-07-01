Side Effects of Tulsi | Who Should Not Take it

Since childhood, we all have heard that Tulsi aka Holy Basil is a magical herb that can cure all diseases. Tulsi is considered the Golden remedy of Ayurveda and has an array of medicinal benefits to offer. The plant is worshipped in India and can be found in every Indian household. Its leaves, fresh or dried are used in dishes and heal ailments. Known to add a punch of flavour to pasta dishes and sandwiches alike, Tulsi also has many side effects. Also Read - National Doctors Day 2021: Importance of Doctors Mental Health Amid Covid 19 | Dr. Sameer Malhotra, Director, Mental Health, Max, Explains

Here, we list 6 common side-effects of Tulsi and who should avoid consuming it:

Pregnant women should avoid Tulsi: Basil or Tulsi is a fragrant herb that comes from the Lamiaceae family of mint plants can impact expecting mothers and their embryos. It can also lead to miscarriage, according to the TOI report it can lead to uterine contractions which can be dangerous.