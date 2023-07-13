Home

Health

Side Effects of Vitamin D: 5 Health Complications Caused Due to Vitamin D Toxicity

Side Effects of Vitamin D: 5 Health Complications Caused Due to Vitamin D Toxicity

Vitamin D deficiency has become a common health issue. Due to this people have resorted to taking Vitamin supplements that may lead to Vitamin d toxicity.

Side Effects of Vitamin D: Vitamin D deficiency is a common problem. Mostly, people talk about how being low on vitamin D is a very common health condition and wat are the signs and symptoms. However, sometimes, people also experience vitamin D toxicity. It is basically too much of vitamin D in the body and its entailing side effects. Vitamin D plays an important role in maintaining health. It is necessary for the growth and development of your muscle cells, proper functioning of the innate and adaptive immune system, maintenance of the health of your skeletal system, and more

Trending Now

According to the Mayo Clinic, the main consequence of vitamin D toxicity is a buildup of calcium in your blood (hypercalcemia), which can cause nausea and vomiting, weakness, and frequent urination. Vitamin D toxicity might progress to bone pain and kidney problems, such as the formation of calcium stones.

You may like to read

VITAMIN D SIDE EFFECTS: 5 HEALTH COMPLICATIONS

According to a report by Healthline, In order for vitamin D to reach toxic or dangerous levels in the body, it needs to exceed 100 nanograms (ng) per milliliter (mL).

Elevated Blood Level: High levels of vitamin D supplement intake can cause an increased level of blood vitamin D that impacts internal organ functioning. Elevated calcium levels: Vitamin D is important for the body as it also helps to absorb calcium from the diet we take. This may lead to the development of hypercalcemia that affects the rate of calcium absorption and causes further distress in the body. Gastrointestinal symptoms: Due to dangerously high levels of vitamin D , there will be an increase in calcium levels too. This further may impact gut health. It can cause digestive distress, nausea, constipation, stomach pain etc. Altered mental health: Depression, mood swings, psychosis or feeling confused is another set of symptoms that are caused by hypercalcemia. It further impacts mental health as well. In extreme cases, coma has been reported Kidney complications: This is because having too much vitamin D in the body can lead to high levels of calcium, which can lead to water loss through too much urination and calcification of the kidneysHypercalcemia can also cause the blood vessels of the kidneys to constrict, which leads to decreased kidney function

Because of the growing awareness of vitamin D deficiency and related health problems, vitamin D became a popular supplement, and its use has increased markedly. An increased intake of vitamin D supplements by the general population and a growing number of prescriptions of therapeutic doses (including very high doses) without medical monitoring might result in a greater risk of exogenous hypervitaminosis D, with symptoms of hypercalcemia also known as vitamin D toxicity.

Treatment includes stopping vitamin D intake and restricting dietary calcium. Your doctor might also prescribe intravenous fluids and medications, such as corticosteroids or bisphosphonates.

To be safe, it is better to always consult a doctor or dietitian before starting any supplements or increasing the amount you take vitamin D supplements.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES