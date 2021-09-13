Cookware collection has changed drastically since the dawn of time. With the changing times, cookware designs are also changing. Now, cookware designs are based on lustre more than comfort.Also Read - National Nutrition Week 2021: Top 5 Nutritional Tips for Kids During Monsoon

One such cookware is silicone. It is used famously for cooking and baking purpose. This shiny and beautiful looking kitchen set has entered every household in the world in shapes like flexible moulds, cake pans, muffin cups, ice moulds etc.

However, a question about heat tolerance has always been a concern. This also leads to health safety and precautions.

Silicone Cookware, What is it?

It is a synthetic rubber that is made by an amalgamation of silicon, oxygen and carbon that is bonded in a given ratio. Yet, these elements are naturally occurring and safe to use. This cookware is heat-tolerant, freezer free and oven safe but the temperature cannot be more than 428 degrees Fahrenheit or 220 Celsius. Silicon is non-toxic, non-recyclable and is non-biodegradable too.

According to a report published in the Times of India, dietician Swati Bathwal expressed concern regarding the use of silicone cookware. Swati says,” With the influx of various types of cookware in the market, silicon cookwares have come into the larger picture, especially in case of baking. Silicone cookware is basically a rubber made up of silicon and oxygen, which is safe in cooking. It is a better option for cooking and baking as compared to aluminium, stainless steels, non -stick pans. However, I would choose cast iron over any other cookware. But, when it comes to baking, silicone works great as a substitute instead of baking paper, especially for low fat cooking as it is toxic free and easy to clean. However, I suggest using a high quality, food grade silicone cookware to ensure that the chemicals do not not leach into the food.”

Is it Safe to Use Silicone Infused Cookware?

Silicone cookware is used widely in the world and is the most popular one. Several studies have shown that if the temperature is not violated and is used well within the heat temperature stated, it does not leave silicone residue. However, lower quality silicone can leave residue behind but it would be a very low level and won’t cause health issues.

How to Keep Silicone Cookware Safe?