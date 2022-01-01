Wellness consists of many factors that affect our overall mental and physical well-being. Our choices and decisions can help us to live a more balanced life filled with a strong sense of personal wellness. No matter what age you are now, you still have many opportunities to improve your personal wellness.Also Read - Pregnant Women Should Not Delay Covid Vaccination, Study Suggests

One great tool for navigating your personal wellness is a Wellness Wheel. Each person designs his or her own wheel. It helps visually show which aspects of life are going well and where there is room for improvement. People tend to divide their wheel into overarching dimensions. Some common wellness dimensions focus on social, emotional, spiritual, intellectual, physical, environmental, financial, and occupational well-being.

While we need to maintain wellness throughout our lives, different stages of our lives call for different areas of focus to be more prominent than others. As we retire we may decrease our occupational focus for more social or emotional focuses. Each person constantly needs to adjust their Wellness Wheel. This helps them maintain a balance that works for their personal situation, experience, and personality.

5 Key Areas For Improved Wellness in Your Golden Years

While there is no single formula to help you live comfortably in your golden years, here are 5 key areas to focus on to ensure improved wellness.

Financial Planning – Cash flow management is crucial for retirees. It is important, even if you have retirement savings, that you understand how much money is coming in versus how much is going out. This will help you live within your means and make financially wise decisions, like downsizing if you need to. You may be in great health right now, but we become more susceptible to illness and injury as we age. That’s why it is important to invest in a good health insurance plan to ensure that you don’t financially struggle in the event of an injury or illness. Plus consider your debt before you retire. Try to assure before retiring when possible that loans, mortgages, and credit card bills are paid off. That way they are not eating away at your limited income streams once you stop working. Eat Right – Healthy eating can make a big difference as you age. It not only keeps you healthy but can help decrease your risk for some illnesses. Our expert Guides recommend having a colorful diet full of fruits and vegetables, alongside whole grains and protein. If you have certain conditions that restrict what you can eat, ask a nutritionist to help you with your meal planning. Stay Active – Exercising has both physical and mental benefits — it strengthens your body while also helping to put you in a good mood. Low-impact exercises like stretching, strength training, and walking help reduce the risk of problems like fractures and joint pain. By staying active and eating well you can help reduce your risks for many age-related conditions. Care For Your Mind – Learning new things is the best way to help care for your brain. Picking up a new hobby, learning a new language, or trying new things increases the brain’s neuroplasticity. More neuroplasticity helps you maintain cognitive health. Even if you have physical limitations you can learn and connect with others virtually. This can help improve your mood and your brainpower. Foster Relationships – Stay connected with family and friends either in person or through social media. Ensuring you have a wonderful community of people to grow and thrive with helps your health. It is common to feel isolated once children move out, as people relocate, or if you move. Our communities often shift in retirement and other times throughout life. Thanks to technology you can maintain contact with cherished friends and family. Social media and virtual communities can help you meet other like-minded individuals. Online classes or joining local community groups are other great ways to grow your community. There are lots of people in the world just waiting to learn from you and hear your stories. Thanks to technology we can connect with these people regularly. Make sure you form a strong community by combining local relationships and virtual relationships. This helps to combat loneliness and feelings of isolation that can cause depression.

Regular routines focused on these key areas help us to keep our bodies and minds fit. Plus now there are great technologies that can help you not only stay connected but stay healthy.

So take some time to put together your own Wellness Wheel. If you have questions or any concerns regarding your physical or mental health, consult a doctor so you’re sure you’re on the right track. But, as you build your routine make sure you take full advantage of the great technology resources out there to help you age well!

(Authored article by GetSetUp Guide Binda Kanayalkar)