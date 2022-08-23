Sinuses are air filled cavities often occurs because of virus. It is usually triggered by cold which causes inflammation and swelling of sinuses, that leads to buildup of mucus in the nose. This can create various health problems such as snoring, difficulty in breathing, headache and in serious cases brain fever or meningitis. Well, there is a good news, if you are suffering from sinus, you can try these home remedies that can provide instant relief. Here are 5 traditional home remedies for sinus infection.Also Read - Almond Benefits: 5 Reasons Why These Nutty Delights Are Must in Your DIET

Sinus Infection: 5 Powerful Home Remedies to Cure Sinusitis Naturally

Apple Cider Vinegar: Its an amazing natural ingredient with many health benefits. It contains antibacterial properties which helps in treating cold, cough, allergies or flu. You can simply take 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar at the beginning of your allergies. You will definitely see better results. Steam Therapy: Try taking a hot shower and breathe in the steam, to help open your your nasal passages. You can also fill a bowl of hot water and put your face over it to breathe in the steam. Also drape a towel across your shoulder to inhale the steam. Turmeric: Turmeric is not only a wonderful spice to include in your food but it is considered most effective to treat during sinus. It is rich in antioxidants and has inflammatory properties as well. Add turmeric in a hot tea, this will help in loosing mucus from clogged nasal passages and makes you feel instantly better. Eucalyptus Oil: This oil helps in fighting the sinus infection and strengthens the respiratory health. Pour one or two drops of eucalyptus oil in a handkerchief, breathe it to receive relief. Try to do this everyday and see the results. Cayenne Pepper: Cayenne Pepper is considered one of the most effective home remedies that opens up and clears out the sinuses. Mix cayenne peppers in a glass of hot water, stir it well and drink it two or three times per day. You can also add a teaspoon of honey in it. It is advisable to not use this remedy if you have mouth ulcers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. Also Read - Weight Loss: Does Ayurveda Helps in Loosing Those Extra Kilos? Here's What You Should know