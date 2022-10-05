Sitaphal Benefits: Green, conical fruit known as a Custard Apple has leathery skin and sweet, creamy flesh. It is referred to as apple or cherimoya in addition to its regional name Sitaphal. This uncommon fruit, which is high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, may help to boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and improve eye and heart health. The fruits are originally green or brown in colour, but as they ripen, their pulp takes on a fragrant flavour. Sitaphal is a crucial component in many Indian dishes, especially desserts, thanks to its distinctive taste and creamy texture. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares some undeniable benefits of seasonal fruit – Sitaphal.Also Read - Custard Apple Benefits: Weak Immune System? Do Include The Nutritious Fruit Custard Apple In Your Diet - Watch Video

Custard Apples speed up metabolism and ensure the best possible transformation of food to energy. Additionally, the abundant nutritional fibres in this fruit satiate hunger, ward off early and harmful cravings, allow nutrients to pass through unfettered, and speed up digestion processes.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF SITAPHAL or CUSTARD APPLE

Sitaphal heals ulcers and prevents acidity Sitaphal has micronutrients that give you a smooth skin tone, better than any liquid foundation – known to improve eye and brain health Sitaphal helps improve Hb levels Sitaphal has bioactive molecules that display anti-obesogenic, anti-diabetes and anti-cancer properties

Sitaphal Has Numerous Health Benefits

Are you lactose intolerant or vegan? Sitaphal is a great plant-based substitute for dairy-based creams, condensed milk, caramel sauce, and cream cheese.