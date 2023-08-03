Home

Health

Sitting For Long Duration? 5 Reasons How This May Increase Risk of Heart Attack

Sitting For Long Duration? 5 Reasons How This May Increase Risk of Heart Attack

We all are guilty of furiously typing on laptops and working for long duration glued to our chairs or bed. This not only poses a big risk for heart attack but also leads to bad posture.

The contemporary era is all about the hustle culture and this bustling life entails sitting for long hours glued to the chairs and working furiously on screens. Ever since the pandemic, the transition to everything online has had its drawbacks too. Sitting for long durations has growing health concerns and heart attack is a prominent one here. According to a few studies, people who sit for more than eight hours at a stretch with no or negligible physical activity are at risk of dying to condition similar to smoking or obesity.

Trending Now

HOW SITTING FOR HOURS MAY LEAD TO HEART ATTACK?

Risk of Atherosclerosis: Build of plaque in the arteries is known as atherosclerosis and is a major risk factor for heart attack. Sitting reduces blood flow which reduces the removal of fatty substances from the body as well. Hence, it increases the risk of building plaque that will further affect the pumping of the heart. Reduced Blood Flow: Sitting glued in one place lowers proper blood circulation, especially to the lower limbs. This may develop blood clots, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and ultimately, an increased risk of heart attacks or strokes. That is why, regular physical activity is important to keep the blood circulation in good flow in all parts of the body. Obesity: There is doubt about how sitting leads to weight gain. Excessive weight gain causes obesity which further poses health risks like a heart attack. Increased Bad Cholesterol Level: Working while sitting for long hours increases the formation of bad cholesterol or LDL as it is called and creates an imbalance in the body. High Blood Pressure: Reduced physical activity and reduced blood circulation lead to elevated blood pressure. This is also one reason why there is an increase in cases of hypertension in youngsters as well.

Apart from these, osteoporosis, diabetes, anxiety, and mental health issues also tend to develop due to the sedentary lifestyle. Hence, it is important to schedule breaks, and include regular exercising or some physical activity in the timetable for a healthy body and mind.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES