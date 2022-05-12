Dangers of AC: When the temperature hits 45 degrees, AC becomes more of a necessity than a luxury. But did you know sitting in AC for prolonged hours can impact your health in so many ways? Although you get a good night’s sleep after a hectic day at work but staying in an air conditioner can harm you and it can have unpleasant effects on your body.Also Read - Weight Loss Guide: Loaded With Good Fats Peanut Butter Helps in Weight Loss, Consume At This Time | Watch Video

Read on to know the harmful effects of sitting in AC for prolonged hours:

Dry Eyes : Staying in AC can make your eyes dry. Dry eyes syndrome is becoming increasingly common these days thanks to our increasing dependence on electronic gadgets. Dry eyes syndrome refers to a condition in which our tears don’t adequately lubricate the eyes thus causing dryness. If you already have dry eyes syndrome, then staying in AC for a long duration can worsen the symptoms. It’s recommended that one should not stay in AC for long.

Dry Skin and Frizzy Hair: Air conditioners can do a lot of harm to our skin and hair. The removal of moisture from the air causes the skin and hair to be dry and damaged. Lack of moisture can result in premature ageing, unwanted skin disorders, dullness and even skin regeneration. It keeps the skin and hair from natural nourishment. Air conditioners make our hair frizzy, increase hair fall, make it dull and also increase split ends and make it prone to damage.

Dehydration : AC does more harm than good, it can also lead to dehydration. Ac sucks too much humidity from the room, which will end up making you feel dehydrated.

Respiratory problems : Staying in AC for too long can lead to respiratory problems. It can cause problems in the nose, throat and eyes. You may experience dry throat, rhinitis, and nasal blockage, according to an NDTV report.

Asthma and allergies: NDTV report says that asthma can worsen conditions in people who have asthma or allergies. If your AC is not properly cleaned, it can trigger allergies and worsen asthma.

