Skin Health: 5 Expert Recommended Foods to Keep Your Skin Healthy And Glowing

Our skin's health and look are substantially impacted by the foods we eat. A healthy diet that includes salads and raw fruits and vegetables delivers antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

Skin Health: If we want healthy, glowing skin, we must follow a certain diet. For instance, it’s imperative that we stay away from processed foods and foods with a lot of sugar. We should consume more wholesome home-cooked meals as well as fresh produce instead. In particular, a number of nutrients are essential for keeping good skin. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Your skin can benefit greatly from what you eat.” The health expert further shares five essential foods for healthy skin.

5 EXPERT BACKED FOODS FOR HEALTHY SKIN

MINT: The presence of antioxidant rosmarinic acid in mint leaves benefits by improving the blood circulation to your skin which keeps the skin healthy and hydrated. BITTER GOURD: Bitter melon contains a variety of antioxidant compounds such as water-soluble vitamin C, lipophilic vitamin E, and carotenoids (carotene, xanthophylls, and zeaxanthin) that help protect skin cells from damage and improve skin health JAMUN: Ellagic acids and Quercetin in jamun have skin protective properties against UV damage, and chemical irritants by reducing redness, itching, and inflammation, restoring the skin barrier and increasing hydration. AMLA: Amla enhances the ﬁbroblast proliferation in a concentration-dependent manner and also exhibits a highly signiﬁcant photo-protective effect against UVB-induced cytotoxicity, thereby suggestive of strong skin protective ability.

It also has a strong anti-hyaluronidase activity which suggests the increased hyaluronic acid and is highly bene ﬁcial for the prevention of premature skin ageing, i.e., wrinkle formation ASH GOURD: Vitamin E present helps protect the skin against free radical damage and helps with smoothening.

Skin health can be supported by a diet high in vitamins and healthy fats. Make sure you’re receiving the necessary nutrients to keep your skin protected. The foods on this list are excellent choices for maintaining the strength, radiance, and health of your skin.

What are some of your go-to food choices for healthy skin?

