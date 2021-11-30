Skincare Tips: We all want flawless and smooth skin. However, that is not the scene. Underarms is a concern as always. Dark underarms might make you feel uncomfortable and you will prefer not to wear sleeveless, dresses and tops. But, have you ever thought about what contributed to the factor of dark underarms? We have you covered.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 7 Essential Winter Skincare Tips for Newborn Babies

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Madhuri Agarwal, a dermatologist, explains the causes that lead to the darkening of underarms and tips to resolve the issue. "Darkening armpits have the full potential to make things uncomfortable and embarrassing. Well, not anymore! Now you're the master of skin lightening hacks and there's no stopping you," says Dr Madhuri.

Also Read - Skincare Tips: Worrying About Skin Health During Winter Season? Check Out Mira Rajput's Quick Skincare Routine

How Are Dark Underarms Caused?

Dr. Madhuri says, “As upsetting as it sounds, it is only true. Sigh and it’s a cycle!”

Deodorants cause skin darkening due to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

This happens due to skin irritation or damage.

Hyperpigmentation leads to melanin (skin darkening pigment) production and this leads to darkening begins.

What Are The Solution to Remove Dark Underarms?

Solution 1

Aloe Vera Gel / Natural Sunscreen

According to Dr. Madhuri, aloe vera gel soothes inflamed skin and lightens discoloured armpits. Cut open a fresh leaf of aloe vera, extract some gel and apply it on the underarms for 15-20 minutes. Let it dry and then wash it. Practice this once in two days for effective results.

Solution 2

Here’s what Dr. Madhuri suggests

Make sure you have cleansed the pigmented area in your underarms.

If you shave your underarms, make sure don’t dry shaving as it will add skin irritation.

Add lightening creams containing hydroquinone, niacinamide, retinol, azelaic acid or kojic acid.

How Will This Help?

It supports the skin barrier.

Improves texture and tone.

Brightens the darker part.

Solution 3

Add Peels and Laser

What Are The Benefits?

“These are quick and safe treatments done in dermatologist clinics. The best part about it is that the results are visible in just a few sessions with very minimal downtime. Also, you can say goodbye to the discomfort,” says Dr. Madhuri.