Skincare Tips: Uneven skin tone, dead skin cells, dark spots, and facial hair are all factors that can cause your skin to lose its glow. Every woman has facial hair, but some of it is thicker and grows faster than others. This makes it difficult to apply and blend skincare and makeup products. Threading, waxing, and laser treatments are all options for removing unwanted hair, but the results are only temporary and the treatment is costly.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 3 Easy And Essential Tips to Remove Dark Underarms

Women used natural home remedies to remove facial hair decades ago when there were no other options. These methods are inexpensive because they only call for a few common ingredients that you may already have on hand. These natural remedies are simple to make, safe to use and provide long-term results. Also Read - Skincare Tips: 7 Essential Winter Skincare Tips for Newborn Babies

Papaya and Turmeric

This home remedy for hair removal is glow-boosting because papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which is known to help remove facial hair, and turmeric gives the skin a healthy and radiant glow.

Cut a papaya slice into small pieces and mash them together to make a paste, then stir in half a teaspoon of turmeric. Mix thoroughly and only apply to areas where unwanted hair growth is present. Massage for a few minutes before allowing it to rest for 15-20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. For best results, use this home remedy to remove facial hair twice a week. Also Read - Wondering What is Derma Roller? Know Everything About This Healthy Skin Needling Device Here

Gelatin and Milk

Gelatin, a thickening agent in desserts, is also safe to use on the face as a home remedy for facial hair removal. A mask made with gelatin and milk is also effective at removing thicker facial hair. 3 tablespoons milk, a teaspoon of unflavored gelatin powder, and a few drops of lemon juice Microwave it for 15-20 seconds, mix well, and then apply in an even layer to your face, making sure it’s not too hot. Allow it to dry for a few minutes before peeling it off.

Oatmeal and Banana

This combination is not only delicious for breakfast, but it also works as a natural facial hair removal solution. Oatmeal’s grainy texture makes it a great exfoliator for dead skin cells and facial hair removal. Take 2 tbsps oatmeal, 1 ripe banana. Massage your skin with a generous layer of paste in circular motions. Allow 15-20 minutes for it to sit before washing it off with water. Use this remedy at least once a week if you have any kind of skin.

Sugar and Lemon

Sugar and lemon are a tried-and-true combination for removing unwanted facial hair that has been used for centuries. Sugar adheres to the tiniest facial hair and effectively removes it, while lemon gives the skin a healthy glow. To make a granular paste, combine sugar, lemon juice, and a small amount of water in a mixing bowl. It can be used either cold or slightly warmed until it forms a sticky paste. Apply a thin layer to your unwanted facial hair, massage it in for a few minutes, and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

(With inputs Ms Pooja Nagdev, Armotherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur)